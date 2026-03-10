BMO Hosts Third Annual Metabolic Health Summit on the Future of the GLP-1+ Market

Healthcare industry experts and leaders to convene March 24 at the 2026 BMO Metabolic Health Summit (formerly the Obesity Summit) to examine outlook and trends in metabolic disease and drug therapies

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - BMO Capital Markets will host its 2026 Metabolic Health Summit, the next evolution of its former Obesity Summit in New York on March 24th, 2026. This summit reflects the rapid advancement of metabolic, cardiovascular, and cardiometabolic science--including the broad and growing impact of GLP-1–based therapies across obesity, diabetes, heart failure, and renal health. The summit will convene industry-leading BioPharma innovators, experts, and investors for a full day of thought leadership panels, fireside conversations with corporate management, and small-group or one-on-one meetings exploring the future of metabolic health innovation.

What: BMO Metabolic Health Summit 2026

Hosted & moderated by Evan Seigerman,

Head of Healthcare Research, BMO Capital Markets



Who: Industry leading BioPharma innovators, experts and investors



When: Tuesday, March 24, 2026 • 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET



Where: Westin Grand Central – 3rd Floor

212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017

In-person only (no webcast)

The BMO Metabolic Health Summit will deliver thought leadership and corporate management perspectives in a variety of formats such as fireside chats, expert panels and presentations, including:

Discussions hosted by BMO analysts with leading life sciences companies, including Aardvark Therapeutics, Amgen, Ascletis Pharma, Biomea Fusion, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly & Co., Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, and Structure Therapeutics

Obesity 103 with Katherine Saunders, MD, Obesity Physician & Co-Founder, FlyteHealth

A discussion on the state of Obesity Medicine in 2026 with Dr. Louis J. Aronne, M.D., Sanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic Research, Weill Cornell Medical College

Panels on care delivery, emerging technologies, coverage and access ft. WeightWatchers, Metaphore Biotechnologies, Nuevocor Therapeutics, ProCare Rx, Ro Health, Superluminal Medicines, and Virta Health

Insights from patients on GLP-1 + therapy

