BMO ranked one of the most sustainable companies in North America on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

  • Eighteenth year recognized on index
  • Highest possible score in Customer Relationship Management for 2023
  • Strong performance in Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability, Risk & Crisis Management, Emissions, and Privacy Protection

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BMO has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI), a set of benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value. The DJSI ranks companies' sustainability performance across three dimensions - Governance & Economic, Environmental, and Social.

BMO earned the highest possible score in Customer Relationship Management and achieved strong performance in the areas of Risk & Crisis Management, Information Security/Cybersecurity and System Availability, Talent Attraction & Retention, Materiality, Occupational Health and Safety, Emissions, Human Rights, and Privacy Protection.

"BMO's commitment to sustainability is guided by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, for our clients, colleagues and the communities we serve. Our Purpose informs our strategy, drives our ambition, and reinforces our commitments to progress for a thriving economy, a sustainable future, and an inclusive society," said Sharon Haward-Laird, General Counsel, BMO Financial Group, and Chair of the BMO Climate Institute. "Recognition like this tells us we are on the right track, and we are honoured to be recognized as a leader in this space."

BMO has many offerings and programs that are supporting progress for a more sustainable economy, including:

Carbon neutral in our operations since 2010, BMO announced its Climate Ambition in March 2021, including the launch of the BMO Climate Institute, with a focus on being its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net-zero world. This goal built on a previous commitment to mobilize CAD$300 billion in capital to clients pursuing sustainable outcomes by 2025. In 2021 BMO established a dedicated Energy Transition Group, to support clients' pursuit of opportunities driven by the increasing momentum of the global economy's shift in production and consumption of energy. In 2022 BMO acquired Radicle Group, now BMO Radicle, a leader in sustainability advisory services and market-based solutions, and technology-driven emissions measurement and management.

BMO's sustainability leadership has been recognized on a number of other global rankings, including #1 bank on the World Benchmarking Alliance's 2022 Financial System Benchmark, the Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, and Ethisphere Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

For information on BMO's Purpose and commitments to a sustainable future, visit its Sustainability Report, Purpose, Climate and Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 pages.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of October 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

