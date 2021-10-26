BMRN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 21, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. ("BioMarin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BMRN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired BioMarin between January 13, 2020 and September 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bmrn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) BMN 307 was less safe than BioMarin had led investors to believe; (2) BMN 307's safety profile made it likely that the FDA would place a clinical hold on the Phearless Phase 1/2 study; (3) accordingly, the Company had overstated BMN 307's clinical and commercial prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/bmrn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in BioMarin you have until December 21, 2021, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

