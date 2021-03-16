BMS CAT Acquires CATCON

HALTOM CITY, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMS CAT is proud to announce the acquisition of CATCON, a nationally licensed disaster recovery firm that specializes in the reconstruction and renovation of multi-family, commercial and industrial properties.

"We are excited about the strategic acquisition of CATCON. For years, we have viewed CATCON from afar, and respected their quality of work, remarkable team of employees, and their rich culture in providing exceptional service to the multi-family business segment. I look forward to our two companies combining as a force multiplier, allowing us to provide the best level of service in our industry to multi-family customers," said Tom Head, President & CEO of Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT.

"The CATCON culture was built on prioritizing customer satisfaction and delivering professional services, which are the same principals of the BMS CAT culture. Therefore, I cannot think of a better company to join forces within this industry. Together, we can raise the bar even higher, as we strive to satisfy our clients across the nation," said Jim Clark, former President of CATCON.

Today's announcement is the fourth in a strategic plan of acquisitions to support BMS CAT growth. The company previously acquired North Carolina-based Diamond Restoration in January 2020, Michigan-based Jarvis Restoration in July 2020, and FireDEX of Pittsburgh in August 2020. BMS CAT has grown from a privately-owned Texas startup in 1948 to one of the largest national restoration companies in the country.

About Blackmon Mooring & BMS CAT

Started in 1948 as a furniture and dye shop, Blackmon Mooring has grown to become a leader in each service area it practices – from fire and water restoration to storm damage recovery. The earliest founders of Blackmon Mooring built their business on reliability, quality and superior customer service. In 1981, the company expanded its reach globally with the addition of the BMS CAT division and since then, it has responded to some of the world's most devastating disasters. Today, the company follows the same principles it was founded upon, and always remembers that the customer is the cornerstone of the business. www.blackmonmooring.com

