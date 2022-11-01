BN3TH and Jason Momoa Launch Underwear Collaboration

An exclusive boxer brief release available now

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning men's next-to-skin underwear and base-layer brand BN3TH (pronounced "beneath") is thrilled to announce their collaboration with Jason Momoa and his signature outdoor-product line, So iLL x On the Roam. The one-of-a-kind Boxer Brief features BN3TH's patented MyPakage Pouch Technology™ along with design callouts to Jason Momoa's iconic Polynesian triangle-patterned tattoo ("niho mano" in Hawaiian) and exclusive colorways.

The products will be available in limited quantities, exclusively online at ontheroam.soillholds.com, starting Nov. 1, 2022. The collaboration will become available again for retail and e-commerce in May 2023.

"These are the undies I wear because they've got this awesome pouch. It's like angels. If you've had a hard day, it's alright — angels. We got you." — Jason Momoa

These luxury Boxer Briefs feature ultra-soft, breathable, TENCEL™ Modal fibers that are made from wood pulp from sustainably managed sources and are guaranteed to stay smooth and comfortable. Available in Dirty Pink and Black Wolf colorways.

"The stars have finally aligned," says Dez Price, co-founder of BN3TH. "A few years back, Jason Momoa was introduced to the brand and he immediately fell in love with the way the product felt and fit. And once he learned about BN3TH's sustainability efforts, Jason developed an even deeper affinity for the brand and our products. We've always stayed in touch, and now the relationship is at a point where we've established a collaboration between BN3TH and his brand, So iLL x On the Roam. Together, we hope that everyone can appreciate the authentic nature of this partnership and try a pair for themselves."

BN3TH's passion for creating innovative and sustainable products designed for those with a sense of adventure and a desire for unparalleled comfort aligns perfectly with Momoa's mission of creating gear dedicated to honoring those who roam. An award-winning actor, environmental activist and avid rock climber, Momoa has been "supported by BN3TH" for a few years, wearing the sustainable Classic Boxer Briefs regularly. So when it came time for BN3TH to collaborate with a like-minded gentleman for a limited release, the fit felt right, just like BN3TH's underwear.

About BN3TH

BN3TH was started in Vancouver, British Columbia, to radically change how men think about underwear. No one performs at their best when they're adjusting. Or shifting. Or sweaty.

Increased Comfort = Increased Performance

BN3TH was the first to create underwear with a three-dimensional pouch, and the patented MyPakage Pouch Technology™ remains the key to our uniquely supportive fit. BN3TH engineers underwear and base layers that keep you comfortable for full days on the mountain, on the water, in the gym or in the office. Over time, BN3TH has evolved as a company to begin championing a full range of apparel for any and every consumer, endeavor, occasion, climate and style, while working hard to minimize the environmental impact of the business and contribute to causes that help preserve our planet. BN3TH was formerly known as MyPakage. For more information, visit BN3TH.com .

About So iLL x On the Roam, by Jason Momoa

Daniel and David Chancellor started the So iLL (Southern Illinois) brand by manufacturing rock-climbing holds on the porch of their college rental house. Fast-forward nearly 20 years and So iLL has added a focus on designing footwear and clothing for outdoor enthusiasts. Understanding that everything we do has an impact on our planet, the So iLL team works tirelessly to source sustainable materials and plastic-free packaging. Daniel and Jason Momoa were introduced through a mutual friend at an indoor rock-climbing gym in Los Angeles. The two sparked an immediate connection after finding out that their involvement in rock climbing started around the same point in time. In Momoa's words, "Climbing found me, it blessed me and I fell in love with it." In 2019, Momoa sought out his friends at So iLL to collaborate on a signature line of outdoor products designed with Mother Earth in mind and dedicated to honoring those who roam.

About TENCEL™

TENCEL™ is the flagship brand under The Lenzing Group that represents its specialty textile fiber product offerings. Fibers using the TENCEL™ brand are of botanic origin – they are derived from certified and controlled sources following the stringent guidelines of the Lenzing Wood and Pulp Policy. They are produced via environmentally responsible production processes and are both compostable and biodegradable, thus can fully revert back to nature. For additional information: TENCEL™

