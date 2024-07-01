bnbfinder Partners with Evolve, Surpassing 100,000 Active Professionally Managed Vacation Rentals Across North America in One Year

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just one year after expanding its platform to include professionally managed vacation rentals, bnbfinder , the book direct marketplace without service fees, celebrates a significant milestone: surpassing 100,000 active listings. This achievement is driven by the recent strategic partnership with Evolve , North America's fastest-growing vacation rental hospitality company, renowned for its premium approach to ensuring guests enjoy vetted vacation homes and a seamless booking experience.

"Our collaboration with Evolve, a clear leader in North America, and reaching over 100,000 vacation rentals in just over a year is a proud moment for the entire bnbfinder team," said Eric Goldreyer, CEO and owner of bnbfinder. "Our success highlights a growing interest in book direct strategies from both savvy travelers and property managers. As we enter our second year in the vacation rental sector, we look forward to continued growth, the rollout of new mobile capabilities and online features, and our plans to expand beyond North America in 2025."

The surge in service fees charged by major online travel agencies has led 68% of American travelers to practice "showrooming" – where they discover a property on a platform like Airbnb or Vrbo, and then book that same place directly to avoid service fees. bnbfinder never charges travelers service fees, making it an easy alternative for those seeking overall value when booking vacation rentals. bnbfinder has the unique capability of offering the triple-threat combination of price, selection, and convenience.

"Our partnership with bnbfinder is grounded in our shared commitment to providing travelers the exceptional hospitality experiences that come with staying in vetted vacation rentals run by trusted property managers," said Jay Whiteley, Evolve's VP of Revenue. "We are excited to have Evolve's growing inventory of over 35,000 vacation rentals available on bnbfinder, so travelers can easily book with peace of mind and enjoy the best value."

bnbfinder's book direct model also offers significant benefits to property managers (PMs), empowering them to maintain the guest relationship, lower their costs, and control their visibility in search results. This level of control is a key advantage to PMs, who often face challenges with search rankings and customer interactions within the major online travel platforms.

"We've focused on building bnbfinder to meet the needs of both travelers and property managers," added Goldreyer. "We address two of the biggest pain points in the industry. According to our data, 9 out of 10 travelers would use a site without service fees, and more than 3 in 4 favor professionally managed rentals. We offer both, making us uniquely positioned in the market."

For over 25 years, bnbfinder has been connecting travelers with unique bed and breakfasts, inns, and boutique hotel accommodations - without the fees. In 2023, we expanded our platform to include professionally managed vacation rentals so guests can book directly with trusted property managers and avoid the service fees associated with other vacation rental travel sites. Our mission is to put hospitality back in travel by empowering professional property managers while making travel more affordable. To learn more about our vacation rentals without service fees, head over to www.bnbfinder.com

About Evolve

Evolve is reimagining the vacation rental experience with our modern approach to hospitality and property management. We help guests rest easy with vetted homes, bookings that give back, and all the support they need for a great stay. We also support owners in reaching their financial goals, partnering with them to start, manage, and grow their vacation rental business — with management fees that start as low as 10%. Learn more at www.evolve.com .

