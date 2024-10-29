bnbfinder Survey Shows Cash, Gift Cards, and Trips Top Consumers' Wish Lists this Holiday Season

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, forget about giving puppies, jewelry, or the latest sports gear – trips, experience-based gifts, gift cards, and cold hard cash are now topping many consumers' wish lists, according to recent survey by bnbfinder – the book direct platform for professionally hosted vacation rentals without service fees. The survey also found these same respondents are inclined to give similar thoughtful gifts this year, with one notable exception.





According to the bnbfinder survey, the top three gifts consumers want the most include:

A trip or other experience (76%)

Cash (43%)

Gift cards (31%)

As for what consumers plan to gift, the survey shows:

Gift cards (54%) are the most popular choice

36% will gift a trip or other experience

30% intend to gift personal care or beauty products

"Traditional gift-giving etiquette often viewed gift cards and cash as impersonal, but the data shows a clear shift in how we view these types of gifts," said Eric Goldreyer, CEO and owner of bnbfinder. "While gifting money is still up for debate among some, recent years have highlighted the importance of experience-based opportunities, making these gifts a welcome option for recipients to spend on what matters most to them. This holiday season, giving cash or gift cards isn't just acceptable – it's a meaningful way to connect with friends and family, and what many actually want. After all, the best gifts come from the heart, not just from a store, and offering the gift of choice allows everyone to create their own special memories."

Unlike other vacation rental platforms, bnbfinder never charges service fees, saving savvy travelers up to 20% off their total stay. From lakeside cabins for the whole family to cozy countryside cottages ideal for couple's getaways, to stunning mountain escapes, gift-givers can avoid the stress of holiday shopping and simply purchase a bnbfinder Getaway Gift Card. This no-fee gift card allows recipients to use the full amount towards a variety of accommodations, opening opportunities for longer stays and unforgettable experiences. With over 125,000 professionally managed vacation rentals across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, travelers enjoy unbeatable value on their next adventure.

To kick off the holiday season, bnbfinder is launching its Early Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales. From November 15 to December 3, customers who shop early can enjoy bnbfinder's biggest gift card sale of the year, with a 25% bonus on select purchases:

Buy a $100 Gift Card - Get a $25 bonus gift card

Gift Card - Get a bonus gift card Buy a $300 Gift Card - Get a $75 bonus gift card

Gift Card - Get a bonus gift card Buy a $500 Gift Card - Get a $125 bonus gift card

To learn more about bnbfinder's no-fee Getaway Gift Cards and additional holiday deals, visit www.bnbfinder.com/gift-cards.

