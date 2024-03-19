BNBuilders Breaks Ground on Two New Buildings for Fullerton College

FULLERTON, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders has partnered with Roesling Nakamura Terada Architects, utilizing a progressive design-build delivery method on two new buildings at Fullerton College. The Chapman Newell Instructional Building and the Maintenance and Operations Building, totaling 29,713 square feet, mark a significant milestone in the enhancement of educational facilities within the North Orange County Community College District

"This endeavor is about building the future of the college", said Brian Dague, Project Executive of BNBuilders.

The Chapman Newell Instructional Building is poised to become a vital hub for student support services. This facility will consolidate various services currently dispersed across the campus, including:

CalWorks/CARE Programs

Chris Lamm / Toni DuBois Memorial Food Bank

/ Memorial Food Bank Extended Opportunity Programs and Services

Foster Youth Success Initiative

Student Wellness Center

Umoja Community Program

Veterans Resource Center

The Maintenance and Operations Building is designed to centralize critical campus services, thereby enhancing efficiency and operational services across Fullerton College. The facility will house administrative offices, specialized trade work areas, and essential support functions, including services for campus grounds.

"This endeavor is not merely about constructing buildings; it's about building the future of the college", said Brian Dague, Project Executive at BNBuilders, "We are proud to be part of creating spaces that will empower students at Fullerton College. This project embodies our dedication to shaping communities positively, and we are excited to contribute to the ongoing legacy of Fullerton College.

Established in 1913, Fullerton College proudly holds the distinction of being the longest continuously operating community college in California. From its modest beginnings with an inaugural class of 26 students, the college has evolved into one of the nation's most successful community educational institutions. The campus is renowned for continually reinvesting in its students through the ongoing expansion of campus buildings, ensuring a dynamic and cutting-edge environment that reflects the institution's dedication to nurturing the educational growth and aspirations of each student.

Both projects are made possible through the financial support of Measure J, a voter-approved initiative from 2014. Measure J allocated $574 million for significant upgrades to educational facilities within the North Orange County Community College District, reflecting a commitment to providing state-of-the-art learning environments for students.

About BNBuilders

BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with six offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence.in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the unique and essential work we do.

