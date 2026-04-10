BNBuilders Completes CSU Dominguez Hills Orthotics & Prosthetics Education Center

CARSON, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders, in partnership with AC Martin, has completed the new Orthotics & Prosthetics Maker Studio at California State University, Dominguez Hills. The new facility brings a highly specialized, hands-on learning environment to campus while expanding access to care and services for the greater Los Angeles community.

Exterior of the new CSUDH Orthotics and Prosthetics Building completed by BNBuilders.

Located across from Dignity Health Sports Park, the ground-up, single-story building serves as the permanent home for CSUDH's Orthotics & Prosthetics program. Here, students design, build, and fit custom prosthetic limbs and orthopedic braces that help people regain mobility and independence. The space supports both academic instruction and real-world application, including work with patients in clinical settings.

The building includes:

Maker space and mechatronics lab for hands-on learning

Plaster and machining rooms supporting fabrication work

Student lab, clinical space, and conference areas

Offices and support spaces that connect students with faculty and resources

During the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, the facility will serve as a hub for prosthetics repair and service, supporting athletes, visitors, and the broader community who rely on these devices for mobility and performance.

"What makes this project special is what happens inside the building every day," said BNBuilders Project Executive Alfonso Saenz. "It reflects our commitment to building spaces that serve people in meaningful ways. Students aren't just learning in a classroom, they're working directly with patients and creating devices that help people move, recover, and live more independently."

With its focus on learning, care, and community impact, the CSUDH Orthotics & Prosthetics Maker Studio is a meaningful addition to both the university and the Los Angeles region.

About BNBuilders: BNBuilders is a 100% employee-owned general contractor with seven offices, 1000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California, Colorado, and Washington construction markets. Our collaborative approach has established us as a leader and preferred contractor for some of the world's most recognizable and respected companies.

Our specialty lies in leading complex projects for clients in the life science, education, healthcare, public, corporate, and technology sectors. We focus on developing innovative solutions to highly technical issues, providing comprehensive preconstruction services, utilizing sustainable construction practices, and serving the communities where we live and work. Our founding principles include diversity, sustainability, community, innovation, knowledge, and safety. Above all, we value the people who contribute to the unique and essential work we do.

For inquiries, contact:

Bryna Brown, Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE BNBuilders