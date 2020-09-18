BNBuilders Completes Innovative 'Power over Ethernet' Project for Scripps Health

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNBuilders has completed San Diego's first Power over Ethernet (PoE) project at Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. Located at 10670 John Jay Hopkins Dr. in La Jolla, the design/build OSHPD 3 project was completed on time and under budget. While completing construction at the cancer center, BNBuilders leveraged its renowned technical expertise and its outstanding safety programs, consistently recognized with regional and national awards.

BNBuilders worked with FreemanWhite, TK1SC, and numerous trade partners to complete the four-phase PoE project for Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. The highly efficient PoE system powers the building's lighting by the electric charge carried over Ethernet cables, which also routes data to the building's management system. The PoE system brings unprecedented smart building features, including asset tracking, remote control of the HVAC and access/security systems, data acquisition at the room level, and the ability to manage features by smart phone. PoE is a safer electrical system (lower voltage), and it will decrease operational costs. The 16,500-square-foot project serves as Scripps' Pilot project for PoE connected lighting solutions.

Jamie Awford, DBIA, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "Scripps was a fantastic partner throughout this process. This was a very technical project, and the Scripps team had a very collaborative, team approach. It made for a really successful and enjoyable project."

In addition to the technical upgrade, BNBuilders also executed a building-wide renovation. All spaces, design attributes, and furnishings were created with the patient and family in mind. The new north entrance and dedicated check-in for Scripps MD Anderson patients allows for easy wayfinding into the building. Collaborative staff work spaces and a technology-enabled conference room support the multi-disciplinary approach to cancer care. Lobby materials are reminiscent of the rock formations and foliage that surround the building. The building has a direct connection to outdoor seating, outdoor dining, and a roof garden to provide a respite for staff and patients.

Dan Lee, AIA, IIDA, NCARB, NCIDQ, Project Executive with FreemanWhite, the project's architect, states, "Oncology design, maybe more than other specialties, must strike a thoughtful balance between the patient and family experience, clinical standards and treatment, provider and staff experience, and the highly technological nature of the equipment and services provided. We're also aware of the setting of this facility, and how important bringing the outdoors inside is to the well-being of patients and staff, particularly in Southern California. Our goal was to marry the clinical requirements with an environment that promotes healing."

Scripps Health is a private, nonprofit, integrated health system in San Diego. Its hospitals are ranked No. 1 in San Diego County and among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

