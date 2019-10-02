BNCCORP, INC. Announces Engagement Of Clifton Larson Allen, LLP As Independent Accounting Firm

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), announced today that it has engaged Clifton Larson Allen LLP ("CLA") as its independent public accounting firm for the year ended December 31, 2019, effective as of September 17, 2019. The appointment of CLA resulted in the replacement of KPMG LLP ("KPMG") as the Company's independent public accounting firm, effective as of the same date. The appointment of CLA followed a thorough evaluation process and was unanimously approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

During the Company's two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and the subsequent interim period through the effective date of KPMG's replacement, there were no disagreements with KPMG on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedures, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of KPMG, would have caused KPMG to make reference to the subject matter of disagreement in connection with its report.

KPMG's audit reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management business in North Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota from 13 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 11 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, Michigan and North Dakota.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. In addition, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

