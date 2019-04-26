BNCCORP, INC. Reports First Quarter Net Income Of $1.4 Million, Or $0.40 Per Diluted Share

BNCCORP, INC.

Apr 26, 2019, 07:30 ET

BISMARCK, N.D., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • The recent results compared to net income of $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, which included $2.1 million of pre-tax gains on sales of assets
  • Net interest income increased by $95 thousand, or 1.4%, non-interest income decreased by $1.4 million and non-interest expense decreased by $86 thousand, or 0.9%, in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018
  • Core deposits increased to $880.9 million, rising $20.8 million, or 2.4%, since December 31, 2018
  • Total assets increased to $1.0 billion at March 31, 2019 from $971.0 million at December 31, 2018
  • Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.22% of total assets at March 31, 2019, compared to 0.17% at December 31, 2018
  • Book value per share increased to $23.79 compared to $22.26 at December 31, 2018 and $21.87 at March 31, 2018

BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota, and has mortgage banking offices in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, and North Dakota, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Net income in the first quarter of 2019 was $1.438 million, compared to $2.396 million in the same period of 2018. First quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share was $0.40, compared to $0.68 in the first quarter of 2018. The change in net income from the year-ago period primarily reflected higher net interest income, significantly lower non-interest income from gains on sales of assets, lower non-interest expense, and lower income tax expense in 2019.

Net interest income in the 2019 first quarter increased $95 thousand, or 1.4%, from the same quarter in 2018. The increase in net interest income from loan growth was partially offset by increased interest expense due to deposit growth and increased cost of funds.

Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2019 decreased by $1.379 million, or 23.4%, from the same period in 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, mortgage banking revenues were $586 thousand higher and gains on sales of assets were $1.916 million lower when compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expense in the first quarter of 2019 decreased by $86 thousand, or 0.9%, when compared to the first quarter of 2018.

The provision for credit losses was $0 in the first quarters of 2019 and 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was to 0.22% at March 31, 2019, up slightly from 0.17% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 1.65% of loans and leases held for investment at March 31, 2019, compared to 1.64% at December 31, 2018.

Book value per common share at March 31, 2019 was $23.79, compared to $22.26 at December 31, 2018. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net, book value per common share at March 31, 2019 was $24.59, compared to $24.24 at December 31, 2018 and $23.05 at March 31, 2018.

Management Comments

Timothy J. Franz, BNC President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Results for the 2019 first quarter reflected improved earnings from our core banking operations, good control of expenses, and continued strong asset quality. We continued to grow deposits in early 2019 increasing our franchise value. Relatedly, our cash-rich North Dakota clients are deleveraging, which curtailed loan growth, while our Arizona and Minnesota locations have grown loans and as a result our loans and leases held for investment remained steady. The decrease in interest rates late in the quarter ignited mortgage banking activity resulting in improved mortgage banking revenues."

Mr. Franz continued, "Our credit quality metrics remain good. We continue to focus on building our core banking operations and controlling costs. During the quarter our book value per share increased by $1.53 to $23.79, which is a reflection of our efforts to grow value for shareholders. We are poised to continue creating value as 2019 proceeds."

First Quarter 2019 Comparison to First Quarter 2018

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $6.955 million, an increase of $95 thousand, or 1.4%, from $6.860 million in the same period of 2018. The increase reflects the benefit of higher average balances of loans and leases held for investment, funds due from banks, and taxable investments and yields thereon, partially offset by increased average deposit balances and deposit costs. Overall, the net interest margin decreased to 2.99% in the first quarter of 2019 from 3.11% in the first quarter of 2018.

Interest income increased $1.112 million, or 13.9%, to $9.128 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $8.016 million in the first quarter of 2018, as a result of higher balances and yields on loans held for investment, taxable investments, and balances due from banks. The yield on average interest earning assets was 3.93% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 3.63% in the first quarter of 2018. While the yield on earning assets has increased, we anticipate that certain business loans, tied to indices, will continue to reprice upward in future periods assuming sustained current interest rate levels. The average balance of interest earning assets in the first quarter of 2019 increased by $48.6 million compared to the same period of 2018. The average balance of loans and leases held for investment increased by $36.3 million, yielding $812 thousand of additional interest income, while the average balance of mortgage loans held for sale was lower by $850 thousand during the same period of 2018. The average balance of investment securities was $5.4 million lower in the first quarter of 2019 than in the first quarter of 2018. Average cash and cash equivalent balances increased $19.4 million quarter to quarter.

Interest expense in the first quarter of 2019 was $2.173 million, an increase of $1.017 million, or 88.0%, from the same period in 2018. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.12% in the current quarter compared to 0.66% in the same period of 2018. Interest expense increased on deposits as a result of higher balances and market-driven cost increases for consumer certificates of deposit and money market accounts. The cost of core deposits was 0.85% at March 31, 2019, 0.67% at December 31, 2018, and 0.39% at March 31, 2018. Through our focus on building strong customer relationships, BNC has successfully retained and grown its deposit base over many years in an environment where rate competition has been increasing. 

Provision for credit losses was $0 in the first quarters of 2019 and 2018.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2019 was $4.502 million, a decrease of $1.379 million, or 23.4%, from $5.881 million in the first quarter of 2018. Gains on sales of assets were $1.916 million lower in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, when the Company realized substantial gains on sales of investments. Gains on sales of assets can vary significantly from period to period. Mortgage banking revenue was $3.087 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of $586 thousand when compared to $2.501 million in the first quarter of 2018, primarily due to a drop in mortgage rates in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2019 decreased $86 thousand, or 0.9%, to $9.682 million, from $9.768 million in the first quarter of 2018. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $112 thousand and professional services expense decreased $36 thousand when compared to first quarter of 2018. Marketing and promotion expenses increased $135 thousand due to the increased marketing cost of quality mortgage loan leads.

In the first quarter of 2019, income tax expense was $337 thousand, compared to $577 thousand in the first quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate was 19.0% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 19.4% in the same period of 2018.

Net income was $1.438 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. Net income in the first quarter of 2018 was $2.396 million, or $0.68 per diluted share.

Assets, Liabilities and Equity

Total assets were $1.0 billion at March 31, 2019, an increase of $29.9 million, or 3.1%, compared to $971.0 million at December 31, 2018. Loans and leases held for investment aggregated $464.7 million at March 31, 2019, a decrease of $3.8 million since December 31, 2018 as new loan fundings were essentially offset by loan pre-payments. Loans held for sale as of March 31, 2019 were $40.8 million, increasing $18.0 million from December 31, 2018. Investment securities increased $24.2 million during the first quarter of 2019, while cash and cash equivalents decreased $11.6 million.

Total deposits increased $29.4 million to $878.0 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $848.6 million at December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2019, core deposits, which include recurring customer repurchase agreement balances and exclude certain brokered deposit, increased $20.8 million to $880.9 million, or 2.4%, from $860.1 million as of December 31, 2018.

The table below shows total deposits since 2015:

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(In Thousands)

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015















ND Bakken Branches

$

199,074

$

185,713

$

168,981

$

178,677

$

190,670

ND Non-Bakken Branches

442,920

431,246

435,255

384,476

388,630

Total ND Branches

641,994

616,959

604,236

563,153

579,300

Brokered Deposits

-

-

-

-

33,363

Other

236,012

231,646

213,570

189,474

167,786

Total Deposits

$

878,006

$

848,605

$

817,806

$

752,627

$

780,449

Trust assets under management or administration increased $24.7 million, or 7.7%, to $345.1 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $320.4 million at December 31, 2018, as market values rebounded in the first quarter and we continue to capture wealth generated by commercial customers and convert new customers to BNC's wealth management services. Since January 1, 2016, assets under management or administration have increased by approximately $96.7 million, or 38.9%.

Capital

Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements.

At March 31, 2019, our capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.

A summary of our capital ratios at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 is presented below:

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

BNCCORP, INC (Consolidated)



   Tier 1 leverage

10.08%

9.97%

   Total risk based capital

19.90%

20.26%

   Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

14.44%

14.67%

   Tier 1 risk based capital

16.97%

17.28%

   Tangible common equity

8.29%

7.99%





BNC National Bank



   Tier 1 leverage

10.07%

9.92%

   Total risk based capital

18.20%

18.44%

   Common equity tier 1 risk based capital

16.95%

17.19%

   Tier 1 risk based capital

16.95%

17.19%

The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of our asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets. In recent periods, regulators have required Tier 1 leverage ratios that significantly exceed "Well Capitalized" ratio levels. As a result, management believes the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio is our most restrictive capital measurement and we are managing the Tier 1 leverage ratio to levels significantly above the "Well Capitalized" ratio threshold.

The Company routinely evaluates the sufficiency of its capital in order to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to provide a source of strength for the Bank. We manage capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.

Book value per common share of the Company was $23.79 as of March 31, 2019, compared to $22.26 at December 31, 2018. Book value per common share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net was $24.59 at March 31, 2019, compared to $24.24 at December 31, 2018 and $23.05 as of March 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $7.7 million at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at March 31, 2019 decreased to 1.52%, from 1.57% at December 31, 2018. The allowance as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment at March 31, 2019 was 1.65% and 1.64% at December 31, 2018.

Nonperforming assets were $2.2 million at March 31, 2019 and $1.7 million at December 31, 2018. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.22% at March 31, 2019 and 0.17% at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming loans were $2.2 million at March 31, 2019 and $1.7 million at December 31, 2018.

At March 31, 2019, BNC had $10.5 million of classified loans, $1.9 million of loans on non-accrual, no other real estate owned, and $5 thousand of repossessed assets. At December 31, 2018, BNC had $10.7 million of classified loans, $1.7 million of loans on non-accrual, no other real estate owned, and no repossessed assets. BNC had $5.2 million of potentially problematic loans, which are risk rated "watch list", at March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

In recent periods, economic activity in western North Dakota, influenced by the energy sector, has improved. However, it will take time to absorb capacity built in earlier periods, particularly in the commercial real estate sector. The region is driven by the commodity-based industries of energy and agriculture, which can be volatile and impacted by a variety of influences.  For example, the impact of recent increases in global tariffs and lower commodity prices on North Dakota farmers adds a measure of uncertainty to the region's agriculture sector. Prolonged periods of lower commodity prices or market disruption could have an adverse impact on our loan portfolio and our operating results.

BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota from 13 locations. BNC also conducts mortgage banking from 12 locations in Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona and North Dakota.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on mortgage banking revenues and derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

This press release contains references to financial measures which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter Ended,

(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018

SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA








Interest income

$

9,128

$

9,106

$

8,016

Interest expense

2,173

1,836

1,156

Net interest income

6,955

7,270

6,860

Provision for credit losses

-

-

-

Non-interest income

4,502

3,430

5,881

Non-interest expense

9,682

9,425

9,768

Income before income taxes

1,775

1,275

2,973

Income tax expense

337

47

577

Net income



1,438

1,228

2,396

EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA








Basic earnings per common share

$

0.41

$

0.35

$

0.69

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.40

$

0.35

$

0.68

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter Ended

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018

ANALYSIS OF NON-INTEREST INCOME








Bank charges and service fees

$

646

$

742

$

652

Wealth management revenues

443

412

477

Mortgage banking revenues

3,087

2,141

2,501

Gains on sales of loans, net

102

9

3

Gains on sales of investments, net

64

20

2,079

Other



160

106

169

Total non-interest income


$

4,502

$

3,430

$

5,881

ANALYSIS OF NON-INTEREST EXPENSE








Salaries and employee benefits

$

5,118

$

4,571

$

5,230

Professional services

754

879

790

Data processing fees

1,039

1,050

997

Marketing and promotion

1,010

1,087

875

Occupancy

559

663

585

Regulatory costs

132

135

140

Depreciation and amortization

361

366

406

Office supplies and postage

136

138

164

Other

573

536

581

Total non-interest expense

$

9,682

$

9,425

$

9,768

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES








Common shares outstanding (a)

3,518,390

3,507,426

3,487,155

Dilutive effect of share-based compensation

37,455

42,781

60,272

Adjusted weighted average shares (b)

3,555,845

3,550,207

3,547,427




(a)

Denominator for basic earnings per common share

(b)

Denominator for diluted earnings per common share

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



As of

(In thousands, except share, per share and full time equivalent data)

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA








Total assets

$

1,000,884

$

971,027

$

996,111

Loans held for sale-mortgage banking

40,806

22,788

24,159

Loans and leases held for investment

464,683

468,468

435,224

Total loans

505,489

491,256

459,383

Allowance for credit losses

(7,677)

(7,692)

(7,811)

Investment securities available for sale

435,659

411,509

441,020

Earning assets

940,714

910,051

939,962

Total deposits

878,006

848,605

870,101

Core deposits (1)

880,893

860,099

858,661

Other borrowings

27,895

36,503

43,570

Cash and cash equivalents

13,618

25,185

51,505

OTHER SELECTED DATA










Net unrealized losses in accumulated other comprehensive loss

$

(2,815)

$

(6,928)

$

(4,091)

Trust assets under supervision

$

345,090

$

320,414

$

319,525

Total common stockholders' equity


$

83,089

$

77,753

$

75,925

Book value per common share

$

23.79

$

22.26

$

21.87

Book value per common share excluding accumulated  other comprehensive loss, net

$

24.59

$

24.24

$

23.05

Full time equivalent employees

249

252

250

Common shares outstanding

3,493,298

3,493,298

3,471,992

CAPITAL RATIOS










Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (Consolidated)

14.44%

14.67%

14.56%

Tier 1 leverage (Consolidated)

10.08%

9.97%

9.97%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (Consolidated)

16.97%

17.28%

17.30%

Total risk-based capital (Consolidated)

19.90%

20.26%

20.38%

Tangible common equity (Consolidated)

8.29%

7.99%

7.60%










Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (Bank)

16.95%

17.19%

17.51%

Tier 1 leverage (Bank)

10.07%

9.92%

10.09%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (Bank)

16.95%

17.19%

17.51%

Total risk-based capital (Bank)

18.20%

18.44%

18.77%

Tangible common equity (Bank)

9.82%

9.53%

9.27%











(1)

Core deposits consist of all deposits and repurchase agreements with customers and exclude certain brokered certificates of deposit.

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter
Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2019

2018

AVERAGE BALANCES





Total assets

$

999,828

$

951,610

Loans held for sale-mortgage banking

22,892

23,742

Loans and leases held for investment

466,377

430,048

Total loans



489,269

453,790

Investment securities available for sale

425,802

431,228

Earning assets

942,808

894,224

Total deposits

879,694

819,941

Core deposits



888,108

822,398

Total equity

78,724

77,369

Cash and cash equivalents

42,157

22,792

KEY RATIOS





Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)

6.84%

12.25%

Return on average assets (b)

0.58%

1.02%

Net interest margin

2.99%

3.11%

Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)

84.50%

76.66%

Efficiency ratio (Bank)



80.65%

73.41%




(a)   

Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive loss) as the denominator.

(b)  

Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



As of

(In thousands)

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

March 31,

2018

ASSET QUALITY










Loans 90 days or more delinquent and still accruing interest

$

267

$

-

$

-

Non-accrual loans

1,888

1,686

1,950

Total nonperforming loans

$

2,155

$

1,686

$

1,950

Repossessed assets, net 

5

-

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

2,160

$

1,686

$

1,950

Allowance for credit losses

$

7,677

$

7,692

$

7,811

Troubled debt restructured loans

$

3,330

$

3,348

$

1,891

Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans

0.43%

0.34%

0.42%

Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets

0.22%

0.17%

0.20%

Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets

0.22%

0.17%

0.20%

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment                



1.65%

1.64%

1.79%

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.52%

1.57%

1.70%

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

356%

456%

401%


For the Quarter
Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2019

2018

Changes in Nonperforming Loans:





Balance, beginning of period

$

1,686

$

1,978

Additions to nonperforming

537

66

Charge-offs

(12)

(31)

Reclassified back to performing

-

(26)

Principal payments received

(51)

(37)

Transferred to repossessed assets

(5)

-

Balance, end of period

$

2,155

$

1,950

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



For the Quarter
Ended March 31,

(In thousands)

2019

2018

Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses:





Balance, beginning of period

$

7,692

$

7,861

Provision



-

-

Loans charged off

(22)

(57)

Loan recoveries

7

7

Balance, end of period

$

7,677

$

7,811







Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans

(0.003)%

(0.011)%

Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans, annualized

(0.012)%

(0.044)%

BNCCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Unaudited)



As of

(In thousands)

March 31,
2019

December 31,
2018

March 31,
2018

CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS








North Dakota










Commercial and industrial

$

44,138

$

45,241

$

35,630

Construction

3,042

4,439

6,303

Agricultural

26,415

25,525

23,610

Land and land development

7,695

7,932

8,186

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

37,825

42,591

42,465

Commercial real estate

109,733

109,829

108,888

Small business administration

5,551

5,044

4,608

Consumer

62,326

62,212

56,925

Subtotal loans held for investment

$

296,725

$

302,813

$

286,615

Consolidated








Commercial and industrial

$

67,808

$

66,544

$

53,135

Construction

19,282

21,257

13,605

Agricultural

26,738

26,426

24,220

Land and land development

12,437

11,398

13,704

Owner-occupied commercial real estate

54,228

56,916

50,549

Commercial real estate

172,415

174,868

178,070

Small business administration

33,573

32,505

28,163

Consumer

77,716

78,055

73,271

Total loans held for investment

$

464,197

$

467,969

$

434,717

SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.

http://www.bnccorp.com

