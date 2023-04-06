BNG Bank reappoints Olivier Labe as CFO

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNG Bank's Supervisory Board has reappointed Olivier Labe as CFO of BNG Bank for a term of two years with effect from 1 May 2023, which term may thereafter be extended by a maximum of two years. Olivier Labe (1969) has been a member of BNG Bank's Executive Board as defined under the Articles of Association since 1 May 2015, in which capacity he was initially primarily responsible for Treasury & Capital Markets and Investor Relations; he was subsequently appointed CFO.

In 2021, the day-to-day management of the bank was entrusted to an Executive Committee consisting of the following five members:

Gita Salden , Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Olivier Labe , Chief Financial Officer ( CFO )

CFO Cindy van Atteveldt , Chief Risk Officer ( CRO )

CRO Thomas Eterman , Chief Commercial Officer ( CCO )

CCO Jaco van Goudswaard , Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Within the Executive Committee, Olivier Labe has direct responsibility for Finance & Control, Treasury & Capital Markets, Investor Relations, Capital Management, Special Management, Legal & Tax Matters and Back Office.

Huub Arendse, chair of the Supervisory Board: "We are very happy with the contributions Olivier makes to our updated strategy in his role as CFO. His experience is vital to the continuity in the Executive Committee and to the management of BNG Bank in the phase in which the bank now finds itself."

BNG Bank: driven by social impact

BNG Bank exclusively serves the public domain in the Netherlands. Our clients include municipalities, housing associations, healthcare and educational institutions and energy companies. Our ambition is that clients regard BNG Bank as a natural partner for funding to address social issues. BNG Bank is the fourth-largest bank in the Netherlands in terms of balance sheet total.

