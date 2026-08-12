BNI Brings Franchise Development Opportunities to New York With Series of Franchise Ownership Interest Networking Events

Three franchise interest networking events set for Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island this August

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest business referral network, will host a series of in-market networking events this month across the New York metropolitan area as part of its ongoing franchise development efforts. The events, taking place in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Long Island, are designed to introduce prospective franchise owners to the BNI model while connecting with local business and franchise communities.

The three events underscore BNI's continued investment in the New York market. Attendees will get a firsthand look at what BNI is about: a chance to learn more about the franchise opportunity, meet other Members and franchise leadership, and experience the relationship-driven networking approach that has made BNI the world's largest referral networking organization for more than four decades.

The three upcoming events underscore BNI's continued investment in the New York market. Post this

"We're continuing to build on years of momentum in the New York market, and we're excited to meet prospective owners and share the franchise opportunity in person," said Shannon Roderick, Vice President of Global Franchise Development at BNI. "These events are intended to meet prospective candidates, set aside time for questions, and, most importantly, build relationships within the New York community."

Events are invite only, so make sure to fill out an interest form and register prior to the event.

The three New York Happy Hours are scheduled as follows:

Brooklyn Franchise Interest Networking Events

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 18

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Celestine, 1 John Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Manhattan Franchise Interest Networking Events

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 19

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Carmine's 44th Street, 200 W 44th Street, New York, NY 10036

Long Island Franchise Interest Networking Events

Date: Thursday, Aug. 20

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: The Farm Italy Restaurant + Bar, 12 Gerard St, Huntington, NY 11743

Each event is open to prospective franchise owners, local business leaders and community members interested in learning more about BNI and becoming a BNI owner. The informal, three-city approach is deliberate, reflecting BNI's broader franchise development strategy to identify entrepreneurial leaders who can bring the BNI model, and its 40-year track record of referral-based business growth, to communities across the New York region.

Space at each event is limited. Those interested in attending or learning more about BNI Ownership opportunities in New York can visit www.bnifranchise.com for details.

About BNI ®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 355,000 Member-businesses participating in over 11,800 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 77 countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 2.28 million businesses garner over $228 billion USD in revenue. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a Chapter, go to www.bni.com.

SOURCE BNI