BNI Named a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Recognition highlights the recession-resilient strength and accessibility of the world's largest business networking organization

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest business referral network, has been named to Franchise Business Review's 2026 Top Low-Cost Franchises list, recognizing brands that deliver exceptional franchisee satisfaction while offering an accessible investment opportunity under $150,000.

The annual list is based on independent surveys of more than 35,000 franchisees across 350 leading brands, with honorees achieving owner satisfaction scores significantly above industry benchmarks. BNI's inclusion underscores both the strength of its franchise model and its ability to deliver consistent value to franchise partners in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

"Being named a Top Low-Cost Franchise speaks directly to the strength and recession-resilience of our model in today's economic environment," said Mary Kennedy Thompson, CEO of BNI. "As entrepreneurs look for opportunities that combine purpose and profitability, BNI offers a unique path that not only supports franchisees' success, but also fuels growth for thousands of local businesses in their communities."

At a time when many entrepreneurs are seeking lower-risk, service-based business opportunities, BNI's model stands out for its scalability, recurring revenue structure and minimal overhead. Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar concepts, BNI franchisees operate within a professional services framework, supporting local business communities by facilitating structured referral networking that drives measurable economic impact.

With more than 355,000 Members across 76 countries and over 11,400 chapters worldwide, BNI generated over 17.5 million referrals over the past 12 months alone for an economic output of $26.5 billion for Member businesses. This performance highlights the essential role the organization plays in helping small and mid-sized businesses grow, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty when trusted relationships and consistent lead generation are critical.

BNI's more than 40 years of continued growth even while navigating economic cycles positions the organization uniquely among franchise opportunities. Having weathered and grown through some of the most challenging economic periods in modern history including the dot-com bust, the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic-era disruptions of 2020, BNI's consistent expansion and high franchisee satisfaction reflect a business model built on the enduring power of trusted relationships. As demand for trusted business networks and referral-based growth remains strong, BNI stands out as a resilient, service-based franchise that aligns with broader trends toward community-driven commerce and relationship-based business development.

To learn more about open franchise opportunities, visit bnifranchise.com/.

About BNI ®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 340,000 Member-businesses participating in over 11,400 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 76 countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 2.28 million businesses garner over $228 billion USD in revenue. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a Chapter, go to www.bni.com.

SOURCE BNI