BNI Reports Strong Q1 with 13 Global Market Signings, Including Five in the U.S., as Brand Earns No. 33 Ranking on Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing International Franchises List

The global business networking organization completed a strong quarter for growth with new franchise agreements signed across the US, Europe and Asia

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's largest business referral network, completed the first quarter of 2026 with 13 new franchise agreements signed to new and existing franchisees across the system internationally. The brand's growth across key markets in the United States, Europe and Asia in the first quarter expanded access to BNI's networking model for entrepreneurs worldwide, creating new opportunities to connect, earn and refer business to one another while reinforcing its position as a proven franchise system built for sustained expansion.

Over the past 12 months, BNI Members generated a record-breaking 17.5 million referrals — the highest number in the organization's history. The brand continued to build on this momentum in Q1, adding 1,996 new Members globally and generating 4,172,307 referrals to kick off 2026.

In the United States, BNI signed five new franchise agreements across key markets including Florida, Massachusetts, Washington and New Jersey, reflecting strong domestic demand and continued momentum for franchise development. U.S. growth in Q1 contributed to the addition of over 1,000 new Members, bringing total U.S. membership to 74,234. Members across the U.S. generated 574,717 referrals during the quarter, reinforcing the strength and activity of BNI's domestic network.

Of the remaining eight franchise agreements signed in Q1, six were awarded across Asia and two in Europe, expanding BNI's presence in countries including India, China, France and the Netherlands and further strengthening the brand's global footprint.

"BNI started the year with strong momentum, building on more than 40 years of helping businesses grow through meaningful relationships," said Mary Kennedy Thompson, CEO of BNI. "In the first quarter alone, we've seen continued expansion across global markets as our franchisees and members remain committed to a Givers Gain philosophy, encouraging members to give before expecting to receive, which drives real business results. As we look ahead, we're energized by the opportunities to further support small business owners and strengthen the communities they serve throughout 2026."

Across the network, BNI continues to deliver measurable business outcomes through structured referral networking, helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses while reinvesting in their local communities.

"We see the impact of our organization come to life every day as our global network continues to expand, empowering entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and as leaders while strengthening the communities they serve," said Thompson.

This sustained growth and performance has also translated into continued industry recognition. In the first quarter of the year, BNI received several awards, including recognition from Entrepreneur, where the brand ranked No. 1 in Networking Groups, No. 33 for Fastest-Growing International Franchises and No. 424 on the 2026 Franchise 500®. Together, these recognitions reinforce BNI's position as a trusted, resilient and accessible franchise opportunity.

Building on this strong start to the year, BNI is accelerating its expansion efforts throughout 2026 and is actively seeking new franchise partners worldwide. To learn more about open franchise opportunities visiting our website.

About BNI ®

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 340,000 Member-businesses participating in over 11,400 BNI Chapters that meet in-person, online, or in a hybrid format each week in 76 countries around the globe. Since inception in 1985, BNI has proudly helped 2.28 million businesses garner over $228 billion USD in revenue. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a Chapter, go to www.bni.com.

SOURCE BNI