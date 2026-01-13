BNSF's Tammy Middleton Named Chief Legal Officer for OmniTRAX and Broe Real Estate

Nationally Recognized Counsel to Chart Legal Strategy for Rail and Real Estate Leader

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broe Group, the multi-billion-dollar infrastructure company, has named BNSF Railway (BNSF) associate general counsel Tammy Middleton as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel for its rail and real estate affiliates OmniTRAX and Broe Real Estate Group. Middleton, an accomplished legal executive with two decades of legal counsel and executive experience, assumes her new role on January 19, 2026.

"Tammy's blend of legal strategy and corporate leadership is the ideal addition to our executive team," said OmniTRAX CEO Colby Tanner. "Given the dynamic state of the rail industry, Tammy's extensive legal knowledge is perfectly suited to counsel our continued rail and real estate growth."

Middleton will lead legal strategy, risk management, and government affairs for The Broe Group's rail and real estate units. Founded in 1972 by industrialist Pat Broe, The Broe Group launched OmniTRAX in 1986 and has built the company into the fastest growing privately held rail and infrastructure operation in North America. The OmniTRAX Rail Network now comprises 31 rail operations serving ports, industrial parks, and industry leaders across the United States.

Middleton's career accomplishments include nearly fifteen years of Class I rail experience with BNSF Railway, earning progressively expanded legal responsibility, culminating as Associate General Counsel. Tammy began her career clerking for U.S. District Judge John D. Rainey prior to her two decades of legal practice and counsel.

Tammy was drawn to The Broe Group's fully integrated rail and real estate development differentiator and the opportunity to support its entrepreneurially driven growth goals.

"The Broe Group's rail and real estate platform has earned strong industry attention for its rapid growth and impressive clientele," said Chief Legal Officer Tammy Middleton. "I am excited to provide the legal and risk strategy to continue that impressive momentum."

The Ohio native holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Howard Payne University and a law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax.com.

About Broe Real Estate Group

Broe Real Estate Group, an affiliate of The Broe Group, acquires, develops, and manages commercial real estate assets. Affiliated companies own and manage office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group has a 50-year history of value-add real estate investing in Northern Colorado and across the United States. We improve value though the implementation of focused business plans that increase cash flow and create stable income streams. Additional information is available at broerealestate.com.

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.com.

