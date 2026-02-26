BNY Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $500,000,000 of Depositary Shares Representing Interests in Preferred Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (" BNY ") (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced that it priced an underwritten public offering of 500,000 depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of its Series M Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $100,000 per share (equivalent to $1,000 per depositary share), at a public offering price of $1,000 per depositary share ($500,000,000 aggregate public offering price). Dividends will accrue on the liquidation amount of $100,000 per share of the Series M preferred stock (equivalent to $1,000 per depositary share) at a rate per annum equal to 5.625% from the original issue date to, but excluding, March 20, 2031; and from, and including, March 20, 2031, at the "five-year treasury rate" (as defined in the preliminary prospectus supplement) as of the most recent reset dividend determination date plus 2.034%. Dividends will be paid only when, as and if declared by the board of directors of BNY (or a duly authorized committee of the board) and to the extent that BNY has legally available funds to pay dividends. On March 20, 2031, or any dividend payment date thereafter, the Series M preferred stock may be redeemed at BNY's option, in whole or in part, at a cash redemption price equal to $100,000 per share (equivalent to $1,000 per depositary share), plus any declared and unpaid dividends, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends to but excluding the redemption date. Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC served as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on March 5, 2026.

BNY intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares for general corporate purposes, as further described in the preliminary prospectus supplement.

BNY filed a shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on October 18, 2024, as amended on December 5, 2024 (the " Registration Statement "), and a preliminary prospectus supplement on February 26, 2026, and will file a final prospectus supplement, relating to this offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "). Prospective investors should read the Registration Statement (including the base prospectus), the preliminary prospectus supplement, the final prospectus supplement (when filed) and other documents BNY has filed and will file with the SEC that are incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement for more complete information about BNY and the offering, including the risks associated with the securities and the offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy securities of BNY, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Copies of the Registration Statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, the final prospectus supplement (when filed) and other documents that BNY has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to these securities can be obtained by contacting Barclays Capital Inc. at 1-888-603-5847, BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at 1-800-503-4611 or BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC at 1-800-269-6864.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of December 31, 2025, BNY oversees $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which may be expressed in a variety of ways, including the use of future or present tense language, relate to, among other things, BNY's expectations with respect to the offering and use of proceeds. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond BNY's control). Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors identified above and the risk factors and other uncertainties set forth in BNY's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and BNY's other filings with the SEC. All statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and BNY undertakes no obligation to update any statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such forward-looking statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Investors

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

Media

Anneliese Diedrichs

+1 646 468 6026

[email protected]

