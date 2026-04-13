BNY Announces Redemption of Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Senior Bank Notes Due 2027, Floating Rate Callable Senior Bank Notes Due 2027 and Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes Due 2027

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) ("BNY"), a global financial services company, today announced that The Bank of New York Mellon, its wholly-owned subsidiary, will redeem all of its issued and outstanding 4.587% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Senior Bank Notes due April 20, 2027 (CUSIP 06405LAF8) (the "Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Bank Notes") and all of its issued and outstanding Floating Rate Callable Senior Bank Notes due April 20, 2027 (CUSIP 06405LAG6) (the "Floating Rate Bank Notes", and together with the Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Bank Notes, the "Bank Notes") on April 20, 2026 (the "Bank Notes Redemption Date") and that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will redeem all of its issued and outstanding 4.947% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due April 26, 2027 (CUSIP 06406RBQ9) (the "Senior Notes", and together with the Bank Notes, the "Notes") on April 26, 2026 (the "Senior Notes Redemption Date"). The Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Bank Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $750,000,000, the Floating Rate Bank Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $500,000,000 and the Senior Notes have an aggregate principal amount of $1,500,000,000.

Each series of Bank Notes will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of such series of Bank Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Bank Notes Redemption Date. On and after the Bank Notes Redemption Date, the Bank Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

The Senior Notes will be redeemed for a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Senior Notes plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Senior Notes Redemption Date. On and after the Senior Notes Redemption Date, the Senior Notes will no longer be deemed outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities. The payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made on April 27, 2026, the first business day following the Senior Notes Redemption Date.

Payment of the applicable redemption price for each series of Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of December 31, 2025, BNY oversees $ 59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com . Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Anneliese Diedrichs

+1 646 468 6026

[email protected]

Analysts

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

SOURCE BNY