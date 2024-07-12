BNY Declares Dividends

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), the global financial services company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on August 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 22, 2024.

Preferred – the following dividends for the noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, liquidation preference $100,000 per share, for the dividend period ending in September 2024, in each case payable on September 20, 2024 to holders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2024:

$1,577.81 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $15.778051 per Normal Preferred Capital Security of Mellon Capital IV, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock);

$2,312.50 per share on the Series F Preferred Stock (equivalent to $23.125000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock);

$2,350.00 per share on the Series G Preferred Stock (equivalent to $23.500000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series G Preferred Stock);

$925.00 per share on the Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock); and

$937.50 per share on the Series I Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.375000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series I Preferred Stock).

