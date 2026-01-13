BNY Declares Dividends

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK), a global financial services company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on February 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2026.

Preferred – the following dividends for the noncumulative perpetual preferred stock, liquidation preference $100,000 per share, for the dividend period ending in March 2026, in each case payable on March 20, 2026 to holders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2026:

$1,105.18 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock (equivalent to $11.051798 per Normal Preferred Capital Security of Mellon Capital IV, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series A Preferred Stock);





$2,312.50 per share on the Series F Preferred Stock (equivalent to $23.125000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series F Preferred Stock);





$925.00 per share on the Series H Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.250000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series H Preferred Stock);





$937.50 per share on the Series I Preferred Stock (equivalent to $9.375000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series I Preferred Stock);





$3,150.00 per share on the Series J Preferred Stock (equivalent to $31.500000 per depositary share, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of the Series J Preferred Stock); and





$1,537.50 per share on the Series K Preferred Stock (equivalent to $0.384375 per depositary share, each representing a 1/4,000th interest in a share of the Series K Preferred Stock).

BNY is a global financial services platforms company at the heart of the world's capital markets. For more than 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, using its expertise and platforms to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth. Today BNY serves over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals. As of December 31, 2025, BNY oversees $59.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.2 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

Contacts:

Media

Anneliese Diedrichs

+1 646 468 6026

[email protected]

Investors

Marius Merz

+1 212 298 1480

[email protected]

