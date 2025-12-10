BNY Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 6.75%

NEW YORK,, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY (NYSE: BK), will decrease the Prime Lending Rate by 0.25%, from 7.00% to 6.75%, effective Thursday, December 11, 2025.

