BNY Mellon and Kyriba Announce Collaboration to Combine Short-Term Investment LiquidityDirect™ Platform with Kyriba's Scalable SaaS Solution

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), the global financial services company, today announced a new collaboration of its short-term investment platform, LiquidityDirect, with Kyriba, a global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions.

This development combines Kyriba's secure, scalable SaaS solution to BNY Mellon's LiquidityDirect platform to enhance liquidity performance and unlock greater cash visibility. In addition, clients are provided with a seamless, holistic cash management experience that bridges operational efficiencies for self-directed cash management, payments and investments.

"By collaborating with Kyriba, we are further enhancing the LiquidityDirect product suite to deliver a unified client experience," said George Maganas, Global Head of Liquidity Services, BNY Mellon. "This is yet another example of BNY Mellon's 240-year commitment to developing innovative solutions that provide our clients with widespread and seamless support across the investment cycle."

"Whether its cash visibility or trade execution, treasury teams are demanding increased efficiency and straight through execution," said Edi Poloniato, Global Head of Banking Channel & Working Capital Solutions, Kyriba. "Collaborating with BNY Mellon's LiquidityDirect platform enables our customers to improve their liquidity performance."

Through this integration with Kyriba, BNY Mellon is continuing its ongoing collaboration with several leading treasury workstations and cash management systems on behalf of its clients.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world — managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years we have partnered alongside our clients, putting our expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today we help over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally access the money they need. We support governments in funding local projects and work with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of December 31, 2023, we oversee $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management.

BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). We are headquartered in New York City, employ over 50,000 people globally and have been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is a global leader in liquidity performance that empowers CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution, Kyriba brings intelligence and financial automation that enables companies and banks of all sizes to improve their financial performance and increase operational efficiency. Kyriba's real-time data and AI-empowered tools empower its 3,000 customers worldwide to quantify exposures, project cash and liquidity, and take action to protect balance sheets, income statements and cash flows. Kyriba manages more than 3.5 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments annually and gives customers complete visibility and actionability, so they can optimize and fully harness liquidity across the enterprise and outperform their business strategy. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

