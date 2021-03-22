BNY Mellon and World Economic Forum Partner to Shape the Future of Capital Markets

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon announced today a collaboration with the World Economic Forum to address the challenges of an increasingly complex and interdependent world. Through a partnership, BNY Mellon will work with the World Economic Forum's multi-stakeholder community on initiatives aimed at building a more efficient, resilient and inclusive financial system. The partnership comes at a critical time for industry leaders to rethink and rebuild systems in the post-COVID context and recognizes the importance of engaging a global, cross-industry ecosystem.

Akash Shah, Head of Strategy and Global Client Management at BNY Mellon , said: "Capitalism and the global financial system are at a crossroads. It's a critical moment in history for companies to drive change and shape a more equitable future for the global community. The Forum provides a platform for companies to start new alliances and mobilize the resources needed to make the world more sustainable and inclusive. We're excited to be part of this collaboration."

Matthew Blake, Head of the Platform for Shaping the Future of Financial and Monetary Systems at the World Economic Forum, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming BNY Mellon into the Forum's Financial and Monetary Systems Platform, which is working to address pressing issues shaping the global financial system. This partnership reflects a broader trend of companies shifting focus from shareholder to stakeholder capitalism, leading to more public-private alliances and multi-stakeholder collaboration. The Forum is excited to grow as a trusted platform that enables such cooperation and supports a more inclusive and resilient financial system."

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2020, BNY Mellon had $41.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

