BNY Mellon Asset Strategy View® Finds Larger Endowments and Foundations that Invest in Alternative Investments Outperform Smaller Institutions Focused on Traditional Equity, Fixed Income

"Institutions with smaller asset bases tend to have fewer in-house investment professionals, that can sometimes make it more difficult for them to access alternative investment options that are leveraged by larger endowments and foundations," said Frances Barney, CFA, and Head of Global Risk Solutions, BNY Mellon Asset Servicing. "While endowments and foundations of all sizes experienced strong performance in 2017, they seem to have a shared concern about increased market volatility, evolving tax and regulatory reform, and anticipated interest rate increases in 2018. We look forward to discussing these new findings with clients, and to help them better understand peer comparisons in allocation and performance across various asset and sub-asset classes."

BNY Mellon's analysis of aggregate client data from 85 E&Fs in 2017, showed larger institutions outperformed smaller institutions by just over ( 1% ), and in nearly every sub-asset class. Overall, institutions with less than $1 billion in assets experienced strong annual returns of ( 14.15% ) compared to those with more than $1 billion in assets at ( 15.2% ). The findings also revealed divergent approaches to asset allocation. Over the last five years, smaller E&Fs increased exposures to fixed income ( +21% ) and equities ( +8% ) while lowering exposures to alternatives ( -15% )- particularly private equity and real estate. Larger E&Fs have tended to maintain exposures to alternatives ( +5% ) and equity ( +1% ), while significantly reducing their holdings in fixed income ( -32% ).

To learn more about Asset Strategy View® or BNY Mellon Asset Servicing, please visit our website or submit a request and a member of BNY Mellon's team will contact you.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. As of Dec. 31, 2017, BNY Mellon had $33.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

