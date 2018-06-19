BNY Mellon Names Paul Camp Chief Executive Officer, Treasury Services

"I am thrilled that Paul is joining BNY Mellon," said Mr. Gibbons. "He is an accomplished executive with twenty-five years of experience leading global teams across cash management, trade finance and commercial payments. Paul is a strategic thinker who is passionate about innovation, clients and developing talent. His leadership will be integral in continuing to evolve our Treasury Services business as we work to better serve our clients."

Mr. Camp joins BNY Mellon from HSBC Bank PLC, where he led two strategic business priorities: business transformation and innovation for global liquidity and cash management; and financial institutions and public sectors across cash management and trade finance. Prior to HSBC, Mr. Camp was CFO of Circle Internet Financial, and prior to that held senior roles at JP Morgan – with responsibility for Global Cash Management, Payments, Liquidity and Escrow – and Deutsche Bank.

Mr. Camp said, "I am excited to join BNY Mellon and look forward to working with the many talented executives within the critical Treasury Services business and with our clients around the world."

Mr. Camp succeeds Ian Stewart, who is leaving the company, effective July 11, 2018.

Mr. Gibbons continued, "I would like to sincerely thank Ian for his long-standing commitment, leadership and many contributions to our company. We wish him well in his next chapter."

BNY Mellon Treasury Services offers its clients solutions in global payments, trade services, cash management, and foreign exchange. It operates in 36 countries, helping clients optimize cash flow, manage liquidity, and make payments more efficiently in more than 120 currencies. Its services help organizations conduct payment operations, ensure adequate liquidity, and manage risk.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

