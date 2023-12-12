BNY Mellon to Expand Presence in Lake Mary, FL

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) today announced it's investing significantly in its real estate footprint in Lake Mary, Florida, naming it a key location for the firm's growth.

The firm today outlined plans for a cohesive campus that will span across two locations totaling 300,000 square feet. This includes 200,000 square feet of new office space at 600 Colonial Center Parkway, and renovations to its existing space (100,000 square feet) at 300 Colonial Center Parkway.

The company is also planning new amenities and renovations at the campus, including:

New common areas for colleagues to work more closely together

Full-service Cafeteria

Conference Center

Coffee Bar

Wellness Facilities, including a gym, quiet rooms, and areas for nursing mothers

The renovation work across both spaces is expected to be complete in 2024.

"Lake Mary is an important location for us globally, and we believe in the local community and its top talent," said Alejandro Perez, Chief Administrative Officer at BNY Mellon. "We're excited to continue expanding our presence in Florida, and remain committed to serving our clients across the state."

BNY Mellon established its presence in Lake Mary in 2001. The company also has several Wealth Management branches throughout Florida.

"We'd like to express our thanks to the Orlando Economic Partnership and the State of Florida for their assistance in facilitating this project," added Alejandro Perez.

