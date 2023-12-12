BNY Mellon to Expand Presence in Lake Mary, FL

News provided by

BNY Mellon

12 Dec, 2023, 08:59 ET

LAKE MARY, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) today announced it's investing significantly in its real estate footprint in Lake Mary, Florida, naming it a key location for the firm's growth.

The firm today outlined plans for a cohesive campus that will span across two locations totaling 300,000 square feet. This includes 200,000 square feet of new office space at 600 Colonial Center Parkway, and renovations to its existing space (100,000 square feet) at 300 Colonial Center Parkway.

The company is also planning new amenities and renovations at the campus, including:

  • New common areas for colleagues to work more closely together
  • Full-service Cafeteria
  • Conference Center
  • Coffee Bar
  • Wellness Facilities, including a gym, quiet rooms, and areas for nursing mothers

The renovation work across both spaces is expected to be complete in 2024.

"Lake Mary is an important location for us globally, and we believe in the local community and its top talent," said Alejandro Perez, Chief Administrative Officer at BNY Mellon. "We're excited to continue expanding our presence in Florida, and remain committed to serving our clients across the state."

BNY Mellon established its presence in Lake Mary in 2001. The company also has several Wealth Management branches throughout Florida. 

"We'd like to express our thanks to the Orlando Economic Partnership and the State of Florida for their assistance in facilitating this project," added Alejandro Perez.

About BNY Mellon
Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK).  Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle.  BNY Mellon had $45.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $1.8 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators.  BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Speer
kate.speer@bnymellon.com

SOURCE BNY Mellon

Also from this source

Lunate and BNY Mellon to Invest in New Wealth Technology Company

Lunate, a global alternative investment management company with more than $50 billion of assets under management, and BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK), the...

BNY Mellon Announces Redemption of 500,000 Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/100th Interest in a Share of its Series D Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY Mellon") (NYSE: BK) today announced that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its Series D...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.