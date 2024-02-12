BNY Mellon Unveils New Basket Construction Platform for ETF Services

New capabilities will help increase scale for ETF users across the Asset Management industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK), the global financial services company, announced today the launch of its next-gen ETF basket construction platform. The new comprehensive platform will provide asset managers with a digital workflow, backed by start-of-day net asset value (NAV) data, to present vital market-making information to liquidity providers. This solution will support asset managers in valuing, creating, and publishing basket information more efficiently in the rapidly growing ETF market, allowing them to better serve their clients.

"Through evolving our technology platform, this ultra-transparent user portal connects market participants to ETFs at any point in the lifecycle and strengthens the broader ETF ecosystem," said Christine Waldron, Global Head of Fund Services, BNY Mellon.

BNY Mellon collaborated with its clients to design and develop the new platform to address the evolving challenges of an ETF manager. Asset manager users of the platform will be able to customize and retrieve ETF baskets via API, as well as access the platform externally through the client gateway to view the workflow and status of outstanding processing exceptions. This latest release builds on recent investments to improve ETF workflow, including delivery of the Intelligent Basket Builder custom negotiation tool and Asset Flow Analytics dashboard in 2022 and financial information exchange (FIX) protocol connectivity in 2023.

"This breakthrough in ETF technology can help greatly reduces complexity in the front-office ETF process," said Bob Humbert, Global Head of ETF Product, BNY Mellon. "The result is a workflow which enables portfolio managers and support staff to fully focus on key objectives—to manage existing strategies more efficiently, generate ideas for new best-in-class ETF products and better serve liquidity providers and end investors."

BNY Mellon's ETF platform supports comprehensive technology across nearly 2,000 ETFs, presenting an all-in-one global solution for fund providers across the US, Europe, Canada, and APAC. It draws on BNY Mellon's 240 years of experience and data from overseeing nearly $50 trillion in assets for our clients across the financial lifecycle – managing it, moving it, and keeping it safe.

Established in 1784, BNY Mellon is America's oldest bank and the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BK). Today, BNY Mellon powers capital markets around the world through comprehensive solutions that help clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment life cycle. BNY Mellon had $47.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.0 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. BNY Mellon has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on LinkedIn or visit our Newsroom for the latest company news.

