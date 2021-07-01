BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Alicia Levine Head of Equities, Capital Markets Advisory and Vice Chair of Wealth Management's Investment Strategy Committee

Alicia joined BNY Mellon in 2016 and most recently served as the Chief Strategist and Managing Director of BNY Mellon Investment Management. Her role encompassed identifying macro themes, policy choices, and economic factors that affect global asset classes. She served as one of the firm's leading external voices for market analysis and investment outlooks. She has appeared in various media outlets including CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business, Barron's, CNN, WSJ , and the Financial Times. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, she served as Director of Communications at Angelo, Gordon and Co., a multi-strategy alternative asset manager. Prior to Angelo Gordon, she held various positions, including research analyst and portfolio manager at Bentley Capital Management.

"Alicia brings two decades of investment experience, analytical skills and a keen understanding of the markets and macro-economic policy to our investment management team," said Grohowski. "She has become a widely sought-after market commentator and investments speaker during her tenure at BNY Mellon. We look forward to having Alicia lead our equities team and work with our clients to protect and grow their investments as part of our Active Wealth framework."

Alicia earned a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University and a Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Chicago. She was awarded a pre-doctoral fellowship from Stanford University, a post-doctoral fellowship from Harvard University and a research fellowship from the Hoover Institution. Alicia is a voluntary member of the Investment Committee for the National Academy of Design, which promotes art and architecture in America through exhibition and instruction. She was also awarded "Changemaker of the Year" by Savvy Ladies, a non-profit that brings financial planning education to women.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of March 31, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

