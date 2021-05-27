BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Camille Alexander Head of Sales - Investor Solutions

Camille most recently served as Regional President of the DC area and was succeeded by Karen Wawrzaszek. Camille is responsible for achieving new business growth for BNY Mellon Investor Solutions and will partner with Christine Gill, Wealth Management Head of Strategy and Institutional Distribution, to identify new business opportunities across the BNY Mellon enterprise with Asset Management, Asset Servicing, Pershing and others. She will also oversee sales pipeline efforts and partner with sales and marketing teams to activate strategy through thought leadership campaigns, RFPs and pitches.

"Camille started at BNY Mellon Wealth Management as a high-performing client strategist and stepped into the DC Regional President role quickly earning the trust and admiration of her team as a great leader and business builder," said Lewin. "With nearly 30 years of institutional experience leading teams for global investment management firms, she has a depth of knowledge spanning institutional and individual accounts, pension plans, mutual funds and buy-side equity, which position her as a great choice to grow the Investor Solutions and Wealth Management sales efforts."

Camille joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in 2013 as a Senior Client Strategist and was promoted to lead the DC market as Regional President in 2020. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Camille previously held senior positions at J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and USAA.

Throughout her career, Camille has provided board leadership to community organizations. Recognized for her strengths in the areas of governance, strategic planning and non-profit investment management, she is a member of a number of local and national boards. She is currently an Emeritus Member of the Board of Directors of Easter Seals Serving DC, MD and VA, and a member of the National Advisory Board of Community Renewal International. Camille also serves on the Investment Committee of the American Psychological Association.

Camille earned a bachelor's degree in Economics and a master's degree in Political Science from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $292 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2021, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information, visit www.bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth. A division of Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. It has $29B in AUM/AUA as of March 31, 2021 and is penetrating the rapidly growing OCIO market.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com . Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

