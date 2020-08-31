BNY Mellon Wealth Management names Jennifer Barnaby as Senior Client Strategist in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management has appointed Jennifer Barnaby as a Senior Client Strategist, working with high-net-worth individuals, family offices, business owners, executives, and foundations and endowments on their wealth strategy and planning. Based in Atlanta, she reports directly to Southeast Regional President, Kent Moegerle.

Jennifer joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Branch Banking & Trust Company (Truist), where she worked in several roles, including Vice President, Regional Corporate Banker; Vice President, Wealth Lending Officer; and most recently, Vice President, Wealth Advisor, serving as a relationship manager for high-net-worth clients.

"With nearly two decades of wealth management and corporate finance experience, Jennifer is highly skilled in tailoring investment approaches to clients' needs, priorities, and preferences," said Moegerle. "With deep knowledge across a range of specialities—including banking, strategic credit, risk management, investments, and trust and estate planning—her passion for helping investors directly supports our Active Wealth approach to ensure their long-term financial growth."

Jennifer earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from The University of Georgia, Terry College of Business, where she served as a former Young Alumni Board Member. She is a FINRA Series 7 and 66 license holder, and is in the process of completing the CFP® Certification Education Program through the University of Georgia. In her community, Jennifer serves as a legacy advisor for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and a board member and co-chair of member programs for the Garden Hills Garden Club.

