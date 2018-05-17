BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Stephen A. Colella as Wealth Director in Boston, Massachusetts

"With over 20 years of extensive experience, Stephen has built a strong reputation for himself in the industry," said Murray. "His deep experience in working with families with wealth and complexity will play an integral role in our strategic efforts. We are very excited for him to join our Boston team."

Prior to joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Colella was at DiCicco, Gulman, & Company (DCG) as a Tax Consultant and Wealth Strategist for their Private Client group for 11 years. In this position, Colella worked with individuals and families with net worth ranging from $2M to $1.5B. Prior to this position, Colella was a Tax Manager at O'Connor & Drew, P.C. where he advised individuals, families, and their closely held businesses. In this role, he provided tax consulting, compliance, planning services, estate, gift, and trust consulting services as well as business succession planning services.

Colella holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting from the University of Massachusetts, a Master of Science in Taxation from Bentley College Graduate School of Business and a Juris Doctor degree with Tax, Estate and Finance concentrations from Suffolk University Law School.

ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

BNY Mellon Wealth Management is a leading wealth manager. In 2017, it was ranked as a Top 10 U.S. Wealth Manager by Barron's. It was also awarded Best Private Bank for Customer Service in the U.S. by Financial Times publications Professional Wealth Management and The Banker. The firm has more than two centuries of experience in providing services to clients who today include financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $246 billion in total client assets, as of March 31, 2018, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which provides investment management, custody, wealth and estate planning and private banking services, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. For more information go to bnymellonwealth.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2018, BNY Mellon had $33.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

