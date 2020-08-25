BNY Mellon's Pershing Expands Alternative Investment Capabilities; Becomes First Custodian to Integrate via API with CAIS and iCapital Network

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon's Pershing ("Pershing") today announced integrations with CAIS and iCapital Network, the two most prominent alternative investment platform sponsors, through its enterprise-wide Application Program Interface (API) Store. The move underscores Pershing's commitment to leveraging technology to deliver increased efficiencies and a seamless experience to clients.

Pershing has offered access to alternative investments through its Alternative Investment Network1 for more than 10 years, with registered investment advisor (RIA) balances on the network doubling over the past three years. Integrations with CAIS and iCapital are expected to contribute to that growth by automating document workflows between these providers and the Pershing platform.

CAIS and iCapital Network provide advisors with access to private equity, private credit, hedge funds and other alternative investments by offering a curated menu of select diligenced products, and providing an end-to-end technology platform and automated operational workflows. With minimums starting as low as $25,000, these platforms provide advisors the opportunity to access sophisticated investment solutions to help advisors meet the needs of high-net-worth investors.

"One of the major barriers to investing in alternatives is the manual steps involved in the process," said Rob Cirrotti, managing director, Global Strategy & Product Management at BNY Mellon's Pershing. "As advisors increasingly turn to alternative investments for diversification and uncorrelated returns, we are committed to streamlining the process by making it more digital and more seamless for them so they can drive greater efficiencies."

Moving forward, advisors will only need to pre-populate required documents—including the Pershing Private Investment Form—on the alternative investment platform where the product is offered. These completed, executed documents will then be automatically uploaded to the Pershing platform, eliminating the need for manual uploads and reducing the potential for human errors. Further, advisors will be able to use e-Signature on Pershing's required form as part of these integrations.

"We are all about optimizing the client experience on our platform to be simpler and more efficient for advisors," said Christina Townsend, head of Relationship Management, Consulting, and Platform Strategy for Advisor Solutions at BNY Mellon's Pershing. "Our intelligently open platform offers advisors a highly curated experience, providing them with seamless connectivity to the most sought-after solutions in the marketplace. Recognizing our clients' growing demand for alternatives, we will continue to invest in our platform to make these products even more accessible to advisors."

These integrations with CAIS and iCapital are part of Pershing's ongoing efforts to deepen its capabilities in the alternative investments space and create an important bridge between RIAs and alternative investment managers as the only RIA custodian that serves both audiences.

Both BNY Mellon and Pershing have a strong presence in the alternative investments space. Through its PRIME unit Pershing offers alternative investment managers securities lending, capital introductions, as well as financing solutions. BNY Mellon is a leading fund administrator and custodian of alternative investment assets across credit, hedge, private equity and real estate funds.

"We have a long history of making alternative investments available to advisors on our platform," added Cirrotti. "We will continue to invest in solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs and leverage the broad array of alternatives capabilities across our enterprise to provide clients with unique insights."

ABOUT BNY MELLON'S PERSHING

BNY Mellon's Pershing and its affiliates provide advisors, broker-dealers, family offices, hedge fund and '40 Act fund managers, registered investment advisor firms and wealth managers with a broad suite of global financial business solutions. Many of the world's most sophisticated and successful financial services firms rely on Pershing for clearing and custody, investment and retirement solutions, technology, enterprise data management, trading services, prime brokerage, managed account technology and operations and business consulting. Pershing helps clients improve profitability and drive growth, create capacity and efficiency, attract and retain talent, and manage risk and regulation. With a network of offices worldwide, Pershing provides business-to-business solutions to clients representing more than seven million investor accounts globally. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. Professionally advised managed accounts are offered through its affiliate, Lockwood Advisors, Inc., which is an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow us on Twitter @Pershing.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of June 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

1 Pershing's Alternative Investments Network provides advisors with access to over 2,500 alternative investments, including non-traded REITs, hedge funds, private equity, private debt, and managed futures, from third-party platform sponsors.

