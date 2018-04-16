BNY Mellon's Pershing Launches New Retirement Plan Oversight Tool

"The future of the DOL Rule may be in limbo, but firms had been looking to improve oversight of ERISA plans well before the DOL tried to expand the definition of fiduciary," said Robert Cirrotti, managing director and head of retirement and investment solutions at BNY Mellon's Pershing. "Our oversight tool creates greater transparency for firms to manage where and when they act in a fiduciary capacity, leading to improved business controls and governance practices."

The Retirement Plan Oversight Tool, which is implemented as part of Pershing's existing Retirement Plan Network, is an integrated compliance and oversight tool that allows home offices to create up to four sets of best practices and protocols for their plan advisors to follow when servicing retirement business.

Once a firm establishes a set of requirements, plan advisors utilize the tool to guide how they service their individual retirement plan business and document their adherence to their firm's requirements. An easy-to-understand dashboard can be viewed in real-time by both plan advisors and home office employees for seamless management of retirement plan business.

"We built this tool based on comprehensive feedback from our clients, retirement plan advisors and the industry at large," added Cirrotti. "The goal was to develop a solution that helps create consistency in how retirement plans are serviced and enhances the compliance experience for both plan advisors and executives."

Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company.

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. As of Dec. 31, 2017, BNY Mellon had $33.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.9 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK).

