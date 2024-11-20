Bo Belmont of Belwood Investments Makes Offer on P. Diddy House

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Estate innovator Bo Belmont and his company, Belwood Investments, has made an offer on the home of music mogul, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. The Holmby Hills estate was purchased by Combs back in 2014 for $39 million and has a current asking price of $60 million. Belwood is offering $30 million for the property.

Bo Belmont, CEO of Belwood Investments Bo Belmont at Kanye Wests former Malibu home

Located at 200 S. Mapleton Drive, the 17,000 square foot estate has classic colonial style architecture, numerous amenities and was newly built at the time of purchase in 2014. If acquired, Belwood has plans for major renovations to rejuvenate and improve upon the interior aesthetic of the home.

Belwood recently purchased the iconic beachfront Malibu home once owned by Kanye West and that property is currently in the midst of a major restoration. The company also purchased the lovely Hollywood Hills estate of renowned singer, the late Bill Withers and has previously made an offer on the late Gene Wilder's Bel-Air home.

Belwood Investments is a trailblazer in fractional luxury real estate investments. The company and its founder & CEO, Bo Belmont, is now a recognized name in bringing together luxury real estate opportunities and everyday individual investors; Opportunities typically and historically considered out of reach for the average investor.

Novice, non-industry, and enthusiastic investors have a chance to acquire fractional ownership in premium properties via a user-friendly mobile app. Opportunities start as low as $1,000, and each ownership share is backed by a Deed of Trust, ensuring that participants contributions are securely directly connected to the property.

"I want to remove the stigma and focus on the charming elegance of this remarkable property," said Bo Belmont. "We intend major renovations and especially want to recapture the beautiful, bucolic setting of the outside grounds, with its picturesque trees, foliage, and walkways. This prominent estate will be a great asset to our growing portfolio of luxury properties."

Established in 2018, Belwood has rapidly evolved from its humble beginnings in Folsom, CA. Two years ago, the company opened an office in Huntington Beach, CA, and has recently relocated to a larger office in Newport Beach to facilitate further expansion. This strategic move positions Belwood to continue exploring new real estate investments while enhancing the offerings available to its investors.

Belwood Investments is continuously seeking out and cultivating exceptional opportunities that offer significant investment potential. With a focus on quality, community, and innovation, Belwood aims to redefine how everyday individuals can participate in the luxury real estate market.

