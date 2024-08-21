Bo Jackson Launches Superhero Trading Cards with Athlete Autographs

Bo Jackson Battle Arena is the first TCG to feature on-card autos, game-used relics & serialized rarity + SP frameworks. Post this

Bo Jackson Battle Arena combines the pack ripping excitement of sports cards with the persistent fun of a trading card game where athletes and fans become superheroes, and Playmakers assemble their squads to save the day. At the event, Bo emphasized how the ease of gameplay, as well as the nostalgia evoked by the characters, the Home Team Heroes, led him to become an investor and founding partner.

"I have a lot of people, companies come after me – and I turn down a lot of things. With this game, in five minutes, I had it down, and I was playing it. And not only that, I like the characters in it. Cartoon characters that emulate a lot of the stuff that I did as a kid. Nobody had ever approached me with that." – Bo Jackson

The game has three difficulty levels (Rookie, Substitution, and Playmaker) to appeal to a variety of players ages 8 to 80+. The Alpha Edition will feature multiple product configurations with varying chances to hit serialized cards, Secret Rares, shiny Battlefoils, "Inspired Ink" on-card autographs, and even game-worn patch relics from superstar athletes.

Bo offered other remarks which illustrated just how broadly he believes the appeal of Battle Arena can be in the years to come.

"For some reason my golf tournaments get rained out a lot and everyone wants to sit around and play cards. Well now I'll have decks of *my game* for them to play… and I guarantee by the end of the summer my grandson and I will be playing… This game is my Tecmo Bowl." - Bo Jackson

Battle Arena is expected to hit retail shelves November 2024. Check the Store Locator to find your local shop - or refer them to GTS Distribution or Southern Hobby Distribution to stock.

Built to entertain a wide range of ages, Battle Arena will test your strategy – and your luck – with enjoyable gameplay and an innovative collectibility framework. Can you Make The Play and Save The Day?!

