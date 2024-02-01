BOARD-CERTIFIED PLASTIC SURGEONS DR. JEFF KENKEL AND DR. AL S. ALY ASSUME EDITOR-IN-CHIEF ROLES FOR AESTHETIC SURGERY JOURNAL AND ASJ OPEN FORUM

Aesthetic Society Leaders Convene with Global Partners to Advance the Future of Aesthetic Surgery Education

PARIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesthetic Surgery Journal proudly introduces plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey M. Kenkel as its newly appointed Editor-in-Chief. Dr. Kenkel is participating in the IMCAS World Congress in Paris, actively promoting The Aesthetic Society's family of scholarly journals. As part of this initiative, a special meeting, Digital Edition, is showcased, featuring translated content in French. Dr. Kenkel celebrates his appointment alongside The Aesthetic Society President, Dr. Mindy Haws, Immediate-Past President Dr. Jennifer Walden, President-Elect Dr. Kiya Movassaghi, CEO Mark Theis, and Senior Director, Publishing and Global Partnerships Phaedra Cress as they convene at IMCAS to advance The Aesthetic Society's global relationships this week.

Coinciding with the appointment of Dr. Kenkel, Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum appoints board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Al S. Aly as Editor-in-Chief. This transition in journal leadership promises to infuse fresh perspectives and drive advancements in the acclaimed, peer-reviewed international journals dedicated to scientific developments and clinical techniques in aesthetic surgery. The focus on innovation, digital initiatives, and global marketing underscores a commitment to elevate the impact and reach of these prestigious publications.

"As the leading journal for aesthetic surgery and medicine, we're thinking far into the future," said Dr. Kenkel, "looking at digital opportunities to leverage advances in learning including video content, new innovations, artificial intelligence and online translations." Dr. Aly adds, "Since ASJ Open Forum is an open-access journal, it's freely accessible worldwide, offering a broader reach and dissemination of published articles. The Journal expects to receive its first Impact Factor in June 2024, and we're incredibly proud of this early achievement."

Coinciding with these appointments, the journals report notable achievements in 2023. Aesthetic Surgery Journal saw a 14% increase in submissions, while Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum experienced a 10.5% rise, underscoring the growing influence of The Aesthetic Society's scholarly publications. The journals continue fostering innovation and welcome submissions contributing to plastic surgery literature. Particularly, for those interested in submitting to ASJ Open Forum, authors can take advantage of a 50% discount on publishing fees. Some international authors are eligible for free or reduced publishing fees based on their geographic location; these opportunities can be found here.

Dr. Kenkel and Dr. Aly invite you to join The Aesthetic Society Meeting 2024 in Vancouver, BC, Canada, May 2-5. The Aesthetic Society is proud to welcome plastic surgeons, office professionals, and clinical professionals to The Aesthetic Meeting 2024, where there is an educational journey designed for all scopes of aesthetics.

Dr. Kenkel is the Betty and Warren Woodward Chair in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Professor and Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery at U.T. Southwestern Medical Center. He has authored over 225 scientific articles and textbook chapters on laser, facial, and body-contouring surgery.

Al S. Aly, MD, is a Professor in the Department of Plastic Surgery and Director of the Post-Bariatric Body Contouring Program at U.T. Southwestern Medical Center. He specializes in body contouring surgery and performs plastic surgery after massive weight loss, including body lifts.

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body, comprised of more than 3,000 Active members in North America and internationally. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Aesthetic Surgery Journal and Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum (ASJOF) are award-winning, peer-reviewed, international journals focusing on scientific developments and clinical techniques in aesthetic surgery. The official publication of The Aesthetic Society, ASJ is also the official English-language journal of many major international societies of plastic, aesthetic, and reconstructive surgery representing South America, Central America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. It is also the official journal of the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, the Canadian Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and The Rhinoplasty Society.

