The Aesthetic Society and The Aesthetic Foundation Launch ARISE-- American Registry for Breast Implant Surveillance

ARISE Exceeds Over 45,000 Registered Implants Through Direct Data of Aesthetic One App

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aesthetic Society, the leading authority on aesthetic plastic surgery, and The Aesthetic Foundation, the philanthropic research and education arm of The Aesthetic Society, proudly announce the launch of the American Registry for Breast Implant Surveillance (ARISE), powered by their innovative Aesthetic One app. ARISE revolutionizes the landscape of breast implant registries by partnering with Aesthetic One, an FDA-recognized app dedicated to digital registration of breast implant devices used in aesthetic and reconstructive cases.

Through Aesthetic One, surgeons can effortlessly register implants with the manufacturers to enable the warranty and proper device tracking while also contributing vital data to the American Registry for Breast Implant Surveillance (ARISE). This collaboration offers a purpose-driven, comprehensive platform for tracking implants and analyzing data related to breast implant devices and surgeries. ARISE exceeds over 45,000 registered implants positioning it as one of the most extensive breast implant registries in the country.

Dr. Caroline Glicksman, President of The Aesthetic Foundation, highlights the groundbreaking nature of ARISE, stating, "ARISE represents a leap forward in patient safety, outcomes research, and overall quality improvement in breast implant procedures. By leveraging the Aesthetic One app, ARISE collects unbiased, validated data that will be reported to regulatory bodies and utilized to collaborate with other international breast implant registries."

Dr. David Sieber, Treasurer of The Aesthetic Foundation, underscores the efficiency of Aesthetic One and its pivotal role in ARISE, explaining "By seamlessly integrating Aesthetic One with the ARISE registry, we are not only enhancing efficiency but also elevating the standard of care for our patients."

Aesthetic One's user-friendly interface captures a complete dataset through physician-developed dropdown menus and a built-in scanner. It allows surgeons or their staff to register an implant and collate all necessary data in under two minutes. Since its launch in 2021, over 700 physicians have embraced Aesthetic One's efficiency, contributing to the rapid growth of the ARISE registry. With ARISE, The Aesthetic Society spearheads transformative initiatives that will prioritize:

Patient Safety: Monitoring and tracking the safety and performance of breast implants over time for early detection of potential issues or complications.

Monitoring and tracking the safety and performance of breast implants over time for early detection of potential issues or complications. Outcome Research: Facilitating comprehensive research on the outcomes of breast implant surgeries, including long-term effects, complications, and patient satisfaction.

Facilitating comprehensive research on the outcomes of breast implant surgeries, including long-term effects, complications, and patient satisfaction. Quality Improvement: Providing valuable data for surgeons, regulatory authorities, and manufacturers to identify trends, assess implant effectiveness, and improve the quality and safety of procedures.

Providing valuable data for surgeons, regulatory authorities, and manufacturers to identify trends, assess implant effectiveness, and improve the quality and safety of procedures. Regulatory Compliance: Meeting regulatory standards by establishing registries to ensure approved implants meet safety and efficacy criteria.

Meeting regulatory standards by establishing registries to ensure approved implants meet safety and efficacy criteria. Surveillance of Trends: Monitoring trends in breast implant utilization, aiding healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers.

Monitoring trends in breast implant utilization, aiding healthcare professionals, researchers, and policymakers. Evidence-Based Decision-Making: Using registry data to make evidence-based decisions regarding implant selection, surgical techniques, and postoperative care for improved patient outcomes.

The Aesthetic Society is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body, comprised of more than 3,000 Active members in North America and internationally. Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Aesthetic One, an FDA-recognized app, is a digital registration tool for breast implant devices in aesthetic and reconstructive cases. It is the only implant registration platform that provides patients with lifetime, on-demand access to their breast implant information and operative summary. The HIPAA-compliant platform also features a paired app allowing surgeons to share breast implant ID cards, operative summaries, photos, and more.

The Aesthetic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable foundation. Its mission is to identify and pursue those issues relevant to advancing the safety and effectiveness of aesthetic medicine through independent, unbiased, directed research, and groundbreaking education. The Aesthetic Foundation is supported exclusively by charitable donations and research revenues.

