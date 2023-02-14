Board Chair and Visionary Leader of HealthWell Foundation Steps Down after Nearly Two Decades

Change in Board Leadership Underscores the Foundation's Continued Commitment to Compliance

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 19 years, Stephen M. Weiner, whose vision was essential to the creation of the HealthWell Foundation, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is stepping down as Board Chair. Mr. Weiner's efforts to help patients afford life-changing and lifesaving medical treatments were the driving force in establishing the Foundation, and he became the first Board Chair.

David L. Knowlton, HealthWell Foundation Board Chair Stephen M. Weiner, HealthWell Foundation, Chief Compliance Officer

"Under Steve's leadership, the Foundation worked rigorously to become the highly rated, trustworthy, efficient, and transparent charitable patient assistance program that it is today," said David L. Knowlton, who will succeed Mr. Weiner as Board Chair. "Steve's tireless efforts to ensure that the Foundation operates in full compliance, transparency and with the highest ethical standards have positioned the HealthWell Foundation as an industry leader." Mr. Knowlton also thanked Mr. Weiner for agreeing to remain on the Board as Chief Compliance Officer.

Mr. Weiner called serving as the HealthWell Foundation's Board Chair for almost two decades an honor and privilege. He noted Mr. Knowlton's long-term service on the Board and his role as the Foundation's first Board-level Chief Compliance Officer and thanked him for working with senior management to establish important models for compliance oversight and training.

"My transition to Chief Compliance Officer is timely for me personally and a logical next step for the Foundation as we implement our multi-year strategic plan. It is an honor to welcome David to his new appointment as Chair. As we continue to grow, our commitment to support patients while ensuring that our programs are run in full compliance remains our top priority," Mr. Weiner said. "Since its inception, HealthWell has prioritized the importance of operating in compliance with all guidance and requirements of federal regulations that govern charitable patient assistance programs. If we fail to adhere rigorously to that guidance and those requirements, we will fail in our mission to support patients in need. Compliance is key to our ability to succeed in that mission."

In other changes to the board, Suzanne M. Miller, Ph.D., will now serve as Vice Chair and Secretary, and Jerri Scarzella will continue to serve as the Foundation's Vice Chair and Treasurer. Krista Zodet will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer for the Foundation.

Mr. Knowlton said he was privileged to serve as Chief Compliance Officer — and is honored to now accept the appointment of Board Chair. The Foundation will benefit from his far-reaching experience in compliance and his commitment to helping those facing the often-devasting financial implications of living with a chronic or life-altering illness.

"HealthWell has always strived to meet, and exceed, the requirements of all applicable laws and regulatory requirements in everything we do; it is the guiding principle under which we operate as an organization and under which our Board and staff operate as individuals. As the charitable patient assistance program industry continues to face increased scrutiny, we have and will remain steadfast in our commitment to compliance and transparency," said Mr. Knowlton. "I'm honored to work with the Foundation and senior staff to ensure that we continue to carry out our mission with the utmost integrity."

Visit the Compliance section of our website to learn more about HealthWell's commitment to compliance and transparency. To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance through one of our funds, visit our Disease Funds page. Learn how you can support HealthWell programs by visiting: HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

