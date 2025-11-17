Board-to-Board Connector Market worth $16.05 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global board-to-board connector market is expected to reach USD 16.05 billion by 2030 from USD 12.42 billion in 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for board-to-board connectors is growing due to the increasing complexity and miniaturization of electronic systems across various industries, including consumer electronics, automotive, industrial automation, and telecommunications. These connectors enable compact, reliable interconnections between printed circuit boards while maintaining high signal integrity and mechanical stability. The expansion of 5G networks, IoT devices, and electric vehicles further accelerates demand for high-speed, high-frequency connectors.

Board-to-Board Connector Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 12.42 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 16.05 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Connector Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Signal integrity and high-speed data transmission Key Market Opportunities Expansion of electric vehicle fleets Key Market Drivers Expansion of 5G networks and high-speed data communication



By vertical, the consumer electronics segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030

Consumer electronics dominate the board-to-board connector market due to the high production volume and continuous innovation in smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, and gaming consoles. These products require compact, fine-pitch connectors that support miniaturization, high-speed data transfer, and power efficiency. The rapid evolution of 5G connectivity, IoT integration, and multifunctional smart devices further boosts demand. Additionally, frequent product launches and shorter device lifecycles drive the demand for large-scale connectors. With substantial manufacturing hubs in Asia Pacific and growing global demand for portable and connected electronics, the consumer electronics segment continues to hold the largest share of the market.

Based on connector type, the backplane connectors segment is expected to record highest CAGR during the forecast period

The backplane connectors segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the board-to-board connector market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and high-density connectivity in applications such as data centers, telecommunications, and industrial automation. These connectors provide reliable, high-bandwidth connections between multiple circuit boards, essential for servers, routers, and network switches. The expansion of 5G infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI-driven systems further accelerates the adoption of these technologies. Additionally, advancements in signal integrity, thermal management, and modular system design make backplane connectors ideal for high-performance computing and communication equipment, driving their rapid market growth.

By region, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate between 2025 and 2030

Asia Pacific is growing the fastest in the board-to-board connector industry due to its expanding electronics manufacturing base and increasing demand for compact, high-performance devices. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan lead in the production of smartphones, automotive electronics, and communication equipment, all of which rely heavily on these connectors. The rapid growth of 5G networks, electric vehicles, and industrial automation in the region further fuels demand. Additionally, strong government support for semiconductor and innovative manufacturing industries, coupled with lower production costs and the presence of key connector manufacturers, positions the Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing regional market.

Key Players

Tier I and II players operate in the board-to-board connector companies, which include TE Connectivity (Ireland), Amphenol Corporation (US), Hirose Electric Co Ltd. (Japan), Molex (US), Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd. (Japan), Samtec (US), CSCONN Corporation (China), Omron Corporation (Japan), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), FIT Hon Teng Limited (Taiwan), and HARTING Technology Group (Germany).

