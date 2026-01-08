Genomic Biomarkers Market worth $50.31 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Genomic Biomarkers Market is projected to grow from about USD 29.00 billion in 2025 to USD 50.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.6%.

Browse 708 market data Tables and 56 Figures spread through 506 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Genomic Biomarkers Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Genomic Biomarkers Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 29.00 billion

USD 29.00 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 50.31 billion

USD 50.31 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11.6%

Genomic Biomarkers Market Trends & Insights:

By type, the consumables segment is expected to dominate the market, by revenue share.

By technology, the PCR segment dominate the genomic biomarkers market.

By application, the cancer segment is expected to dominate the market during the study period.

The North American genomic biomarkers market was the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 11.8% in 2024.

The genomic biomarkers market is experiencing growth due to several key factors, including the growing use of genomic testing in oncology, rare diseases, and inherited disorders, and rapid advancements in NGS, PCR, and multi-omics technologies.

Emerging advances, such as AI-assisted NGS data analysis, highly automated sequencing workflows, and increasingly sensitive liquid biopsy assays, are reshaping the genomic biomarkers market, making testing faster and more accessible for routine care. At the same time, regulators' focus on companion diagnostics and minimal residual disease monitoring is driving labs toward more standardized, clinically validated genomic panels that can inform treatment decisions and facilitate real-time disease tracking.

By Technology, the next-generation sequencing (NGS) segment accounted for the largest share of the genomic biomarkers market.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) accounted for the largest share of the genomic biomarkers market in 2024. Hospitals, cancer centers, and pharma companies increasingly prefer NGS because a single run can analyze hundreds of genes and complex signatures, making it ideal for comprehensive tumor profiling and the discovery of new prognostic and predictive biomarkers.

By application, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment was the fastest-growing segment

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies were the fastest-growing segment of the genomic biomarkers market by end users. These organizations rely on genomic biomarkers throughout the entire drug development lifecycle, from target discovery and patient stratification to response monitoring and companion diagnostic development, generating the highest and most consistent testing volume.

North America accounted for the largest regional share in the genomic biomarkers market in 2024.

The genomic biomarker market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America holds the highest regional share, reflecting its strong base of academic medical centers, cancer institutes, and commercial labs that have widely adopted NGS-based testing, liquid biopsies, and companion diagnostics. The region also benefits from favorable reimbursement, major government initiatives such as the Cancer Moonshot, and intensive pharma and biotech investment in biomarker-driven clinical trials, all of which reinforce North America's leading position in genomic biomarker revenues.

Top Companies in Genomic Biomarkers Market:

The Top Companies in Genomic Biomarkers Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Illumina, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Germany/Netherlands), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Quanterix (US).

