Boardable Enhances Video Conferencing Capabilities Through Spotlight

INDIANAPOLIS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable , an online board management and meetings platform, today announced Boardable Spotlight , a new meetings experience providing enhanced video conferencing capabilities, as well as the Boardable desktop app. Additionally, Boardable announced its new Zoom integration.

"The remote environment isn't going anywhere," said Jeb Banner, CEO of Boardable. "While many boards have made the necessary changes to continue meeting during the pandemic, they're often using multiple solutions to address their board meeting needs. Through Boardable Spotlight, the desktop app and our Zoom integration, we're streamlining board meetings and providing board members with one solution to create effective agendas, organize documents, keep track of tasks and now, host meetings."

Boardable Spotlight brings together all the tools board members need to meet virtually and in-person, allowing them to collaborate seamlessly and document decisions so boards can spend less time on meeting logistics and more time meeting its mission. With an embedded split screen, there's no need for second monitors or separate video conferencing apps. Instead, meeting participants can view meeting material, record minutes and notes, and chat on the left side of the screen while also viewing and engaging with other meeting participants on video to the right of the screen. Boardable also created the new Boardable Desktop App to eliminate multiple steps when preparing for a board meeting. With one-click access to Boardable, users can eliminate distractions and stay focused on the tasks at hand.

Available in the Zoom App Marketplace, Boardable Spotlight allows users to easily set up Zoom Meetings or link to Zoom from their Boardable profile settings. The integration lets users handle all tasks associated with a board meeting in one place. From conducting necessary actions like organizing meetings and eliminating separate meeting links to securing access codes for meetings, attendees can quickly access meeting details, agendas, meeting documents and join Zoom—all from the Boardable platform.

"Board members provide strategic insight and valuable guidance to companies. Their time shouldn't be wasted on coordinating meetings, compiling agendas or trying to find documents from previous meetings," said Jeff Middlesworth, chief product officer of Boardable. "Through these new products and platform integrations, we hope to give board members more time to focus on overseeing their respective organizations."

For more information about Boardable, visit www.boardable.com .

About Boardable:

Boardable is an online board management and meetings platform that centralizes communication, document storage, meeting planning, and everything involved with running a board of directors. Founded in 2016 by nonprofit leaders and founders, Boardable has a mission to improve board engagement for nonprofits. Boardable is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.boardable.com .

