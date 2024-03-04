Boardable Welcomes Doug Wilson as New Addition to Executive Team

INDIANAPOLIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable, a leader in board management solutions for nonprofits, is thrilled to welcome Doug Wilson as its new Chief Growth Officer. Wilson brings a wealth of software experience and a track record of success and leadership to Boardable's executive team.

Doug Wilson is the new Chief Growth Officer at Boardable.

In his new role, Wilson will develop and execute comprehensive strategies to drive customer acquisition, strengthen customer relationships, and optimize product adoption. His strategic insights and customer-centric approach will be pivotal in further accelerating Boardable's growth and market presence.

"Doug has extensive experience and a proven track record in the software industry, which makes him the ideal leader to spearhead our growth initiatives. I'm excited to be working alongside him again," said Jeff Middlesworth, CEO of Boardable. "I'm confident that with Doug's leadership, Boardable will continue to thrive and expand its impact in the nonprofit software space."

Wilson's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Boardable, as the business is strengthening its leadership team and its commitment to innovation and excellence in serving our clients.

Recent product enhancements, including Custom Data Collection, demonstrate this commitment to clients. This new feature allows organizations to tailor data fields according to their unique needs, simplifying data management and enhancing reporting capabilities. Additional new features in the recently launched Spring 2024 release include private annotations, automated task reminders, and several significant user experience upgrades. Boardable also plans to share enhancements to their mobile app in late March.

The appointment of Wilson, coupled with Boardable's ongoing investment in product development, reflects the growing market demand in the nonprofit board management sector. Boardable's commitment to growth, innovation, and customer-centric development is poised to significantly influence how nonprofits operate and engage with their boards.

About Boardable

Boardable is at the forefront of board management software designed to empower nonprofits with tools for better efficiency, collaboration, and strategic decision-making. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, we're here to support your mission.

SOURCE Boardable