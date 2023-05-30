Boardable Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Boardable named among best workplaces

INDIANAPOLIS, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility. 

Nonprofit boards are responsible for furthering the missions of their organizations, but organizational friction and communication barriers, especially in today's hybrid work environments, make this increasingly difficult. Boardable is the board management solution designed specifically for nonprofits, by a team that is just as passionate as serving on nonprofit boards as their customers. Boardable's software helps leaders, administrators, and board members remove friction from collaboration and renew focus on their missions in order to drive more positive change in the world.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Jeff Middlesworth, CEO at Boardable, says, "At Boardable, one of our company values is to 'Live the Mission.' We live and breathe our mission by serving on boards ourselves because we are passionate about both serving our customers authentically and driving positive change in the world."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Boardable
Boardable empowers nonprofit organizations to continue driving positive change in the world. Founded by experienced board executives, Boardable's board management solution removes friction so non-profit organizations can focus on what's important – their purpose and mission. Boardable serves nonprofit organizations in over 40 countries worldwide ranging from Charities, Educational Institutions, and Healthcare. Learn more at www.boardable.com.

About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

