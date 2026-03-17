Boardable Spring Release: From Agenda to Impactful Outcomes

Audit-ready governance workflows that reduce risk, strengthen transparency, and create records you can trust.

INDIANAPOLIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable, a leading board management software platform, today announced its Spring Release, introducing new capabilities designed to help organizations run more defensible meetings—from agenda preparation through voting outcomes—while creating clear, reliable governance records for compliance, transparency, and stakeholder trust.

For many boards and leadership teams, the biggest governance risk isn't the meeting itself—it's what happens around it: agendas approved informally through email threads, edits made after review without visibility, votes recorded inconsistently, and outcomes rebuilt later from notes or memory. The Boardable Spring Release reduces that risk by bringing critical governance moments into structured workflows that create an audit trail and reusable records automatically.

"Strong governance depends on decisions that hold up outside the meeting," said Cody Bender, Chief Product Officer at Boardable. "This release helps teams capture motions and votes in a consistent workflow and share outcomes with confidence—without the manual clean-up."

Built for audit-ready governance and transparent outcomes

Structured motions and voting that stand up to scrutiny

Motions & Voting standardize how organizations capture motions, seconds, and vote results—reducing errors and ambiguity while creating cleaner reporting and export. Teams can record outcomes in seconds during the meeting and reference them later with confidence, eliminating the common "who voted for what?" follow-ups and manual reconstruction.

Transition to a stronger standard for voting records

As part of this release, legacy voting functionality previously embedded within meeting minutes transitions to Motions & Voting, the improved standard for capturing and reporting vote outcomes. Historical voting data remains accessible for past meetings (read-only), while new meetings benefit from a clearer, more consistent decision record. Teams can still include results in minutes when appropriate—now with a stronger source of truth behind them.

Transparency without overexposure

For organizations with public reporting requirements—or simply a commitment to openness—the Spring Release supports sharing outcomes when needed without forcing full minutes publication. In addition, Public Site improvements make published materials more usable and accessible, helping stakeholders find the information they need faster and trust what they're seeing.

What's next: agenda approvals built for accountability

Boardable is also expanding the path from planning to proof with Approval Workflows, targeted for early summer. These workflows introduce a structured process that moves agendas from draft to review to approved—with clear accountability—so what gets published is what leadership actually signed off on.

Boardable's Spring Release begins rolling out with the March 3, 2026 update, with additional enhancements arriving throughout the spring and early summer. For more information or to request a demo, visit Boardable.

About Boardable

Boardable is board management software built to help nonprofit organizations, public boards, and mission-driven teams stay organized, manage meetings, and run better governance processes. Boardable helps teams plan meetings, collaborate on board materials, and keep decisions and records in one place.

SOURCE Boardable