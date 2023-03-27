Boardable Welcomes Cody Bender as Chief Product Officer to Redefine the Future of Nonprofit Operating Systems

INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardable , a leading nonprofit operating system, has appointed Cody Bender as its new Chief Product Officer. With over a decade of experience in product management and strategy, Bender brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Boardable team, positioning the company for continued success in the coming years.

Bender is an accomplished product leader with a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions to market. He has a deep understanding of the nonprofit sector and is passionate about leveraging technology to drive positive change in the industry. In his role as CPO, Bender will oversee the development of Boardable's product roadmap and work closely with the company's engineering and design teams to ensure that Boardable's software meets the evolving needs of nonprofit boards.

"I am thrilled to join the Boardable team and lead the company's product strategy," said Bender. "Boardable has a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the nonprofit sector by providing organizations with the tools they need to streamline their board management processes and focus on their missions. I look forward to working with the team to continue building innovative solutions that make a difference."

Boardable's CEO, Jeff Middlesworth, stated, "We are excited to welcome Cody to the Boardable family. His experience in product management and his passion for the nonprofit sector make him the ideal person to lead our product strategy as we continue to expand our offerings and serve the needs of nonprofit leaders. Cody's vision and leadership will be invaluable to Boardable as we look towards the future."

With Bender's appointment, Boardable is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory and solidify its position as a leading provider of board management solutions for nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 2016, Boardable empowers nonprofits with the technology and thought leadership they need to drive positive change in the world. Boardable recently raised $2.6 million in funding led by Base10 Partners . For more information about Boardable, visit www.boardable.com .

About Boardable:

Boardable is a nonprofit operating system that centralizes communication, document storage, meeting planning, and everything involved with running a board of directors. Founded in 2016 by nonprofit leaders and founders, Boardable is committed to improving board engagement for nonprofits. Boardable is based in Carmel, Indiana. Learn more at www.boardable.com .

SOURCE Boardable