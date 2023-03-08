BOARDROOM SALON REBRANDS AS BOARDROOM STYLING LOUNGE

New Name and Visual Branding Embodies a Transformational Experience Available to All

DALLAS, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Salon for Men announced today a full corporate visual and name rebrand as Boardroom Styling Lounge. The new branding embodies the company's emphasis on relaxation and transformation through best-in-class service experiences, with the visual elements of the rebrand to be reflected in new and existing locations, the company's website and social media.

"We are excited to roll out our new brand as we highlight the customer experience of transformation, both through style - something unique and personal to each of us, and in how each person feels after a relaxing service," said Josh Goodell, CEO of Boardroom Styling Lounge. "As a leader in the grooming industry, we know that people desire experiences, not just services, and at Boardroom we're committed to creating an indulgent and relaxing experience for each person who walks through our doors."

The Boardroom Inwood Village in Dallas is the first to reveal its upgraded new look. However, in the future, clients from Arizona to Texas and east to Virginia and Maryland will begin to witness the conversion of Boardrooms' 45 existing and new locations to reflect the new brand identity. In 2023, new Boardroom Styling Lounge locations will feature the updated branding, starting with Fenton, North Carolina in the spring and a new location in Austin, Texas, opening before summer.

Led by the company's branding partner, creative firm GoDo Discovery Co., Boardroom Styling Lounge was conceived after in-depth research among consumers, clients, stylists, managers and stakeholders. Boardroom sought to align with the new brand's truth and tone to convey a transformative brand that is trusted by its clients.

"We chose the descriptor 'Styling Lounge' because it embodies the relaxed experience our clients enjoy when they walk through the door and unwind in a comfortable chair with a drink in their hand," added Goodell. "Our goal is to provide The Boardroom Experience to everyone who walks through our doors so each person leaves feeling as great as they look."

New Visual Identity

Boardroom's new visual identity is represented by three colors that symbolize the brand's heritage: razor black, leather gold, and clean white. Denim blue was added for a bold and versatile look that reflects today's modern identity.

The Boardroom Styling Lounge primary mark will be comprised of the scissors badge, Boardroom Wordmark and Styling Lounge qualifier.

The exteriors of the styling lounges will display the new visual branding, and in some cases, a barber pole, an age-old symbol for men's grooming.

New Advertising Campaign

With nearly 20 years of history transforming the men's grooming experience, Boardroom raises the bar again. Boardroom's new advertising campaign encourages clients to "Look Beyond" their ideas of a barber and allow the stylists to use their artistic skills to create an amazing look. Boardroom is nothing like the typical haircut experience and instead, offers an indulgent, relaxing experience that allows guests to feel as good as they look.

For consumers who have not tried The Boardroom Experience, the brand is offering 50% off to try The Benchmark, its signature, upgraded full-service experience. The Benchmark includes a personal consultation, a tailored haircut, a precision neck shave and spa services such as a paraffin hand dip, shampoo and conditioning, scalp massage, pressure point facial massage, steamed towel and stress-relieving hand massage. The Benchmark 50%-off offer ends March 31, 2023.

About Boardroom Styling Lounge

Since 2004, Boardroom has been a leader in the grooming industry. From the industry's signature service, The Benchmark, to a variety of cuts and shaves, Boardroom provides the ultimate experience in grooming through relaxing services and personalized experiences. Boardroom currently has 45 locations throughout Arizona, Georgia, Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit www.boardroomstylinglounge.com or follow us on Instagram @theboardroomstylinglounge and on Facebook @boardroomstylinglounge.

