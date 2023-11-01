Boardroom Styling Lounge Introduces 2023 Holiday Offers

The Ultimate Style Package and Style Starter Pack Make the Perfect Experiential Gifts for Him

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Boardroom Styling Lounge is pleased to introduce first-of-its-kind men's grooming experiences as the perfect gifts for him. The Ultimate Style Package and Style Starter Pack are premium grooming packages available in all salons, combining luxury hair, shave and spa services with one of their most in-demand products.

The Ultimate Style Package includes:

1 Traditional Hot Lather Shave: Experience the timeless luxury of a hot lather treatment, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and invigorated.

Experience the timeless luxury of a hot lather treatment, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and invigorated. 1 Benchmark Haircut: Our expert stylists will craft the perfect haircut to enhance your style, leaving you looking and feeling your best this holiday season. This signature Boardroom service also includes a paraffin hand dip to help with circulation and joint pain, a steamed towel and pressure point hand and facial massage.

Our expert stylists will craft the perfect haircut to enhance your style, leaving you looking and feeling your best this holiday season. This signature Boardroom service also includes a paraffin hand dip to help with circulation and joint pain, a steamed towel and pressure point hand and facial massage. 1 Wax Duo: Achieve a polished look with our signature Wax Duo, any two waxes of his choice, designed to keep your hair perfectly in place throughout your holiday endeavors.

Achieve a polished look with our signature Wax Duo, any two waxes of his choice, designed to keep your hair perfectly in place throughout your holiday endeavors. 1 Free Hair Product: Receive a complimentary 1.5 oz jar of Bumble and Bumble's renowned Sumoclay, a $34 retail value. This premium product will help you maintain your hairstyle long after your salon visit.

The Style Starter Pack includes:

1 Traditional Hot Lather Shave: Experience the timeless luxury of a hot lather treatment, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and invigorated.

Experience the timeless luxury of a hot lather treatment, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and invigorated. 1 Wax Duo: Achieve a polished look with our signature Wax Duo, any two waxes of his choice, designed to keep your hair perfectly in place throughout your holiday endeavors.

The Ultimate Style Package goes for $154 in most markets, while the Style Starter Pack is $79 in most markets.

Boardroom's style packages make the perfect holiday gift for spouses, boyfriends, fathers, sons, coworkers, bosses, friends or even yourself. Whether you're preparing for holiday gatherings, professional events or simply looking to indulge in some self-care, these packages have you covered.

Gift cards also make great presents, so, this holiday season only, you can purchase a $100 gift card for $125.

Finally, Boardroom has also brought back its beloved holiday membership deals. This season only, receive $50 off any 6-month membership and $100 off any 12-month membership.

At Boardroom Styling Lounge, we believe that grooming is more than just a routine – it's an experience. These offers embody our commitment to providing the highest level of service and quality products to our discerning clientele.

"Our clients trust us to deliver excellence in grooming, and these holiday offers are our way of exceeding those expectations during the holiday season," said Paul Hicks, COO at Boardroom Styling Lounge. "They're the ultimate gift of style, self-care and confidence, all wrapped up in two incredible packages."

The offers are available for a limited time only, so don't miss your chance to indulge in this exclusive holiday experience. Book your appointment today at any of our salon locations nationwide by visiting BoardroomStylingLounge.com.

About Boardroom Styling Lounge

Boardroom Styling Lounge is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 46 locations across the United States, with each styling lounge providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit BoardroomStylingLounge.com.

SOURCE Boardroom Styling Lounge