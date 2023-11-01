Boardroom Styling Lounge Introduces 2023 Holiday Offers

News provided by

Boardroom Styling Lounge

01 Nov, 2023, 15:19 ET

The Ultimate Style Package and Style Starter Pack Make the Perfect Experiential Gifts for Him

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Boardroom Styling Lounge is pleased to introduce first-of-its-kind men's grooming experiences as the perfect gifts for him. The Ultimate Style Package and Style Starter Pack are premium grooming packages available in all salons, combining luxury hair, shave and spa services with one of their most in-demand products.

The Ultimate Style Package includes:

  • 1 Traditional Hot Lather Shave: Experience the timeless luxury of a hot lather treatment, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and invigorated.
  • 1 Benchmark Haircut: Our expert stylists will craft the perfect haircut to enhance your style, leaving you looking and feeling your best this holiday season. This signature Boardroom service also includes a paraffin hand dip to help with circulation and joint pain, a steamed towel and pressure point hand and facial massage.
  • 1 Wax Duo: Achieve a polished look with our signature Wax Duo, any two waxes of his choice, designed to keep your hair perfectly in place throughout your holiday endeavors.
  • 1 Free Hair Product: Receive a complimentary 1.5 oz jar of Bumble and Bumble's renowned Sumoclay, a $34 retail value. This premium product will help you maintain your hairstyle long after your salon visit.

The Style Starter Pack includes:

  • 1 Traditional Hot Lather Shave: Experience the timeless luxury of a hot lather treatment, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and invigorated.
  • 1 Wax Duo: Achieve a polished look with our signature Wax Duo, any two waxes of his choice, designed to keep your hair perfectly in place throughout your holiday endeavors.

The Ultimate Style Package goes for $154 in most markets, while the Style Starter Pack is $79 in most markets.

Boardroom's style packages make the perfect holiday gift for spouses, boyfriends, fathers, sons, coworkers, bosses, friends or even yourself. Whether you're preparing for holiday gatherings, professional events or simply looking to indulge in some self-care, these packages have you covered.

Gift cards also make great presents, so, this holiday season only, you can purchase a $100 gift card for $125.

Finally, Boardroom has also brought back its beloved holiday membership deals. This season only, receive $50 off any 6-month membership and $100 off any 12-month membership.

At Boardroom Styling Lounge, we believe that grooming is more than just a routine – it's an experience. These offers embody our commitment to providing the highest level of service and quality products to our discerning clientele.

"Our clients trust us to deliver excellence in grooming, and these holiday offers are our way of exceeding those expectations during the holiday season," said Paul Hicks, COO at Boardroom Styling Lounge. "They're the ultimate gift of style, self-care and confidence, all wrapped up in two incredible packages."

The offers are available for a limited time only, so don't miss your chance to indulge in this exclusive holiday experience. Book your appointment today at any of our salon locations nationwide by visiting BoardroomStylingLounge.com.

About Boardroom Styling Lounge
Boardroom Styling Lounge is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 46 locations across the United States, with each styling lounge providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit BoardroomStylingLounge.com.

SOURCE Boardroom Styling Lounge

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.