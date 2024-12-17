Boardroom Styling Lounge Announces Jeff Helfgott as CEO, Marks New Phase of Brand Growth

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Styling Lounge, a leading salon chain in the men's grooming industry, rang in the company's 20th anniversary with the exciting appointment of Jeff Helfgott as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Helfgott brings to the role a wealth of knowledge and over a decade of experience in helping companies succeed to new heights through building effective relationships: from the leadership team to the daily client experience.

Jeff Helfgott, CEO of Boardroom Styling Lounge

"I've had a very fortunate career building up people-centered businesses," Helfgott said. "I've been successful because I've stood on the shoulders of great mentors that have taught me the importance of a relationship-centric mindset."

Helfgott's background includes leadership roles in private equity-backed companies, where he has consistently demonstrated his ability to drive growth and foster strong team dynamics in the high-performing leadership teams he builds. His experience spans various industries, including fitness, entertainment, and med spa services. This diverse experience set provides Helfgott with a skill set well-suited to lead Boardroom Styling Lounge's next phase of growth.

"Boardroom Styling Lounge has a great reputation as an innovator in the industry," Helfgott said. "It's a blessing to be entrusted with a brand heritage like Boardroom's, with a reputation of quality that has spanned 20 years."

Under Helfgott's leadership, Boardroom Styling Lounge has focused on several key initiatives in the coming year, including its newly launched monthly membership program. "There are 720 hours in a month - we invite our busy members to invest one of those hours in themselves at Boardroom," Helfgott said.

Helfgott's vision for Boardroom Styling Lounge aligns with the company's mission to provide a place where men go to look and feel their very best.

"In a time of so much stress and so much news about mental health challenges in the world, Boardroom Styling Lounge has established itself as a place where men can go to relax, look great and feel confident," Helfgott said. "We have earned the business of some of our clients for over 20 years, and I am honored to be a part of the team that will earn our clients' loyalty for the next 20 years."

With Helfgott at the helm, Boardroom Styling Lounge is poised for growth and innovation as a leading resource in men's grooming, all while maintaining its commitment to exceptional client experiences and community-building.

About Boardroom Styling Lounge

Boardroom Styling Lounge is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 46 locations across the United States, with each styling lounge providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit BoardroomStylingLounge.com.

