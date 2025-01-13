Boardroom Styling Lounge Revamps Membership, Reports that Retention is "Up There with Netflix"

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boardroom Styling Lounge, a leading salon chain in the men's grooming industry, launched an elevated version of its membership program as part of the company's ongoing 20th anniversary celebration.

"Our unlimited packages are a great fit for members whose style requires constant upkeep. But for 80% of men, once a month is just fine," said Jeff Helfgott, CEO of Boardroom Styling Lounge. "Until now, we haven't had an offering for that 'once-a-month' head of hair. It's exciting to evolve our value proposition for members by truly seeing their needs and tailoring our services to them."

The elevated once-a-month membership program at Boardroom Styling Lounge now offers the following key benefits:

Flexibility : Members can schedule appointments in cycles that align with their personal grooming needs and busy lifestyles – they're not confined to a minimum number of salon visits.

: Members can schedule appointments in cycles that align with their personal grooming needs and busy lifestyles – they're not confined to a minimum number of salon visits. Value : The program provides an approximate 20% discount off regular rates, ensuring members always receive the best possible pricing.

: The program provides an approximate 20% discount off regular rates, ensuring members always receive the best possible pricing. Convenience : Credits accrue and don't expire, allowing members to use them at their convenience – even for up to three months after their membership termination.

: Credits accrue and don't expire, allowing members to use them at their convenience – even for up to three months after their membership termination. Additional Perks: Members get to enjoy a 30% discount off retail products, and will soon have access to more direct benefits from exclusive national brand partnerships that Boardroom Styling Lounge currently has in the works.

The revamped membership program reflects Boardroom Styling Lounge's 20-year commitment to evolving with its customers' needs, all while maintaining its dedication to quality service.

"We are evolving to meet the needs of today's consumers while respecting Boardroom's 20 year heritage of helping men relax, look great and feel confident" Helfgott said. "There are about 730 hours in a month. With our new membership options, we've made it even easier for men to invest one of their few free hours in looking and feeling their best."

Helfgott noted that early results of the new membership model rollout have been "tremendous."

"I have never seen a retention level this high – we're up there with Netflix," Helfgott said. "That's a sign of the value our stylists and barbers provide every time our clients come through our doors. We're over the moon with the response we're getting. Our sign-ups are impressive, but what matters most is the longevity of the relationships we're creating. We've had some members for over 20 years - and we're building those next 20-year relationships today."

About Boardroom Styling Lounge

Boardroom Styling Lounge is a premier men's grooming and styling destination offering a range of services from haircuts to shaves to spa services. With its sophisticated atmosphere, highly skilled stylists and commitment to excellence, Boardroom has earned a reputation as the leader in the men's styling and grooming industry. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to 46 locations across the United States, with each styling lounge providing an exceptional grooming experience for all who enter. For more information, please visit BoardroomStylingLounge.com.

Press Contact: Jordan Spangler – (571) 364-2035, [email protected]

SOURCE Boardroom Styling Lounge